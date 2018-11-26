Monday, 26 November 2018

Care costs up

THE number of children in care in Oxfordshire has risen by about 80 per cent from 426 to 726 since 2011.

The council’s budget for children’s social care has risen by £31m over the same period.

The figures were released by Oxfordshire County Council to mark this year’s Children in Need appeal.

