Magic night will aid the Chiltern Centre

LAURENCE, Josh and Bobbi invite you to join us at Laurence Menswear on Friday, November 30, for Henley’s Christmas Festival...

This year we are proud to be raising money for the Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley.

So come and enjoy some mulled wine and Christmas cake, courtesy of Hannah at Virginia Cottage Cakes, all in the name of a great cause.

Ian Gamic, our local resident magician, will also be on hand to both baffle and entertain customers with his excellent close-up magic skills.

And, of course, we will have some great special offers to ensure you find something perfect both for this winter and, if you’re feeling generous, a Christmas gift!

In these changing times it is increasingly important to support your local independents, so this Christmas #ShopLocal!