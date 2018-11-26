Shop’s about much more than just hats

FOR too long now Liz Felix has been associated with being just a hat shop — when in fact if you go in you’ll also find a wonderful mix of accessories including a varied selection of bags, sparkly jewellery, gloves and loads of scarves and wraps at surprisingly affordable prices.

Liz Felix sells of course hats for ladies, gents and children — both winter warmers and something a bit more special.

Amazingly there are pompom hats in 40 different colours! And lots of tartan and tweed for both day and evening.

The shop at 23 Reading Road, Henley, is so much bigger than it appears from the outside and is brimming (excuse the pun) with potential presents.

So if you’re stuck for a gift this Christmas, Liz Felix is definitely worth a visit. You’ll be warmly welcomed with help, ideas and advice available should you need it.

Gift-wrapping is available free — just ask!

Opening hours are 10am to 5pm. For more information, call 07970 246512.