Add a touch of magic to your festive celebrations

CHRISTMAS is just around the corner and this is the perfect time of the year to start planning.

The stunning lakeside location of the luxury Crowne Plaza Marlow, set in five acres of beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside, makes it an ideal venue for your Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Whether you’re organising your Christmas, office parties, a festive night out with friends, or getting the whole family together, there is something for you at Crowne Plaza Marlow. Let us add a touch of magic to your festivities this year!

For a night of glitz and glamour, we invite you to attend our New Year’s Eve Gala Ball, or for a more informal celebration, come along to our New Year’s Eve Dinner, both with a stunning firework finale over the lake at midnight to see in 2019!

Alternatively, you can enjoy excellent food and fine wine in the stylish AA Rosette-awarded Glaze Restaurant, serving authentic British and Indian cuisine. There is even a terrace for al fresco dining in the warmer weather.

Indulge yourself with our festive afternoon tea in our conservatory, with stunning lake views, or just enjoy your favourite cocktail in tranquil surroundings while enjoying live piano music.

Unwind and relax in our superb Quad Wellness & Spa with 18m indoor heated pool, indoor and outdoor spa pools, four spa treatment rooms, sauna, steam room and large Life Fitness Gym.

For more information, call 01628 496 820 or email events1@cpmarlow.co.uk