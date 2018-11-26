Monday, 26 November 2018

Santa’s flying in to add to this year’s festive fun at Stubbings Nursery

HERE at Stubbings we are thrilled that Santa will be arriving by helicopter again this year, and there’ll be lots to see and do for our 2018 landing on Saturday, December 1.

• See Santa arrive by helicopter and meet his reindeer.*

• Sing Christmas Carols with Santa and the Maidenhead Concert Band.

• Take a selfie with Santa.

• Meet Princesses Belle and Elsa from Frozen.

• Decorate a delicious pizza with Barrel & Stone (thin, crispy, stone baked on the premises).

• Decorate your own hanging gingerbread Christmas Tree biscuit and then take it home (or eat it).

Please see our website — address below — for more details and to book tickets (online bookings only).

The gate to the Main House lawns will open from the Walled Garden at 10am on Saturday, December 1.

Browse our nursery’s excellent selection of Christmas trees — cut trees, pot-grown and artificial. We also have an extensive Christmas Boutique with stunning decorations, gifts, tree stands and lights and some rather tempting delicious seasonal treats in our cosy café!

For more information, visit Stubbings online at www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk

*Flight is subject to weather conditions

