Let us help you maximise the potential of each and every gift

NEED something framing in time for Christmas? Visit the Studio Gallery at Peppard’s Manor Farm before the December 6 deadline to avoid disappointment!

Experts in this field of expertise, here you can bespoke frame almost anything and there’s helpful advice on hand to help maximise the potential of every piece.

With only four weeks to go, it’s time to get planning and start that Christmas shopping!

Also at the Studio Gallery you’ll find an Aladdin’s cave of rare fine art, jewellery, wire sculpture by Rachel Ducker, affordable design gifts and a pop-up shop by Stitch & Ware for an extra pre-Christmas feature.

Just in... is the latest collection of sea glass rings by silversmith and jewellery designer Robyn Alicia O’Brian.

From Flushing to Falmouth, Helford to Nansidwell and beyond, each piece of Cornish sea glass has been beautifully made into a one-off piece. Ranging from £35 to £60, they make a perfect gift!

There is also the pop-up by online boutique Stitch & Ware (visit their website at www.stitchandware.com) displaying their favourites from their AW Collection. For a limited time only you can visit the gallery and try on your favourite piece.

With carefully sourced international brands from Australia to New York, there are many items you’ll not find anywhere else, so don’t miss out as once they’re gone they’re gone!

From the softest hand-knitted slipper socks, outerwear and other winter warmers to stunning jackets, accessories and much more, you won’t help but fall in love with something!

For all of this and more, visit the Studio Gallery at Manor Farm, Rotherfield Peppard, RG9 5LA.

Opening hours are 10am to 2pm, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 10am to 4.30pm, Thursdays to Saturdays. For more information, visit www.studiogalleryuk.com