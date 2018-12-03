Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

OUR lecture series continues as follows:

December 8, 2pm at Coronation Hall, Headley Road, Woodley, Reading RG5 4JB — “The First Egyptologists” by Professor Alan Lloyd.

Egyptology starts with the Ancient Egyptians, the best-known example being Khaemwese, a son of Ramesses II.

A particularly interesting case is Horapollo, who wrote at the time when Pharaonic culture was almost dead.

This lecture will explore aspects of ancient Egyptology to determine what these writers thought they were doing and how well, or badly, they did it.

January 12, 2pm at the Oakwood Centre in Headley Road, Woodley, Reading RG5 4JZ — “The emergence of the Egyptian State — links with the landscape evolution of the Nile Delta” by Dr Ben Pennington.

Around 3100 BC, early upstream centres of culture were transformed into a larger territory encompassing all Egypt.

Recent work shows the deltaic landscapes downstream to have been highly dynamic.

A new model suggests that this landscape remodelling may have allowed, or even stimulated, a variety of important socio-economic changes in this region which could have impacted upon the emergence of Dynastic Egypt.

February 9, 2pm at Coronation Hall, Headley Road, Woodley, Reading RG5 4JB — “Flinders Petrie at Amarna and Amarna at the Petrie Museum” by Dr Anna Garnett.

From 1891-1892, Flinders Petrie directed the first systematic excavations at Tell el-Amarna, focusing on the royal city and surveying the surrounding area.

These followed years of unregulated plundering.

In this talk, Anna will give an overview of these excavations and discuss the Petrie Museum’s diverse collection of objects from these excavations.