Henley Trinity Hall Rifle Club

THE club’s annual dinner and prizegiving took place at Badgemore Park Golf Club, presided over by vice-chairman Marc Payne.

Delivering the chairman’s review, Marc highlighted the fact that the club can count on a high proportion of members who are qualified to promote the objects of the sport of target shooting, be they the coach, instructors, range controlling officers or target scorers.

The club continues to compete at county level in both the Berkshire and Oxfordshire leagues.

It fielded a record five teams of four in the Berkshire Summer League, taking 1st place in Divisions 1 and 2.

Two of its members gained promotion in the national rankings following their performance at the national meeting at Bisley in August.

Ten members shot for the two counties in the National Inter-County League.

The prizegiving rewarded participation in the Oxfordshire League and success in the club’s own competitions.

These measure prowess over 20 yards, 50 metres and 100 yards and in different disciplines, such as a rapid fire shoot and benchrest.

As well as handicap competitions, there are competitions reserved for ladies and veterans.

Berkshire Deputy Lieutenant Kiren Sharma MBE presented the prizes, beginning with the club championship (Captain Munday Cup), awarded to club captain John Wetten.

The other prizewinners were as follows:

Col Tweedie Cup — J Wetten; Col Ovey Cup J Wetten; Bouman Cup — Miss N Robinson; Centenary Cup — R Fyne; Piper Cup — R Gibbins; Mrs Ovey Cup — I King; Penyston Cup — M Hamblin; Tyro Cup —
R Gibbins; WA Fairbairn Trophy —
I King; George Mallows Cup —
I King; Beville Cup — I King; Delamere Cup — I King; Bisley Cup — H Taylor

For more information, email the secretary on trinityhallrifleclub
@sky.com

