Call-outs rise

Don't be ill in the wrong place
Monday, 03 December 2018
THE Thames Valley Air Ambulance responded to twice the number of emergency calls in its first month of operation since becoming an independent healthcare provider.
The helicopter, which is based at RAF Benson, had 144 call-outs in October compared with 72 in September.
From October 1, the service expanded with more critical care response vehicles and 12 more paramedics.
03 December 2018
