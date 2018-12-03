Tale of Aladdin and the genie is tailored for our talented young actors

FOR nearly half a century, Henley Children’s Theatre have been entertaining Henley crowds with their beloved festive pantomime.

This year they present the traditional Chinese tale of Aladdin, which features the affable protagonist in his quest to gain the hand of the Princess Wupee.

Evil Abanazar disguises himself as a long-lost uncle in an attempt to use the boy of pure heart to attain the magical lamp and thereby achieve everlasting power and riches.

With a bit of luck, and perhaps magic, the OTT Widow Twanky and Wishee Washee will help foil his plans.

As usual, the HCT script by Mike and Muffin Hurst weaves in additional characters to suit the group personally and ensure all the children have a role to play.

(There is definitely a benefit to having Muffin Hurst as teacher-director-scriptwriter-in-one to ensure it all blends for the cast of 100-plus children.)

The script incorporates a bumbling Inspector Hu-Pong (vaguely resembling Clouseau) who is on the trail of Abanazar.

The parents of Wupee are poverty-stricken but desperate to keep up appearances, thus the Empress Snoo-Tee has a hint of Hyacinth Bucket about her!

Expect lashings of magic with Mrs Genie, the genie of the ring, Scheherazade the Fairy, Alexa the Genie of the Lamp, and a chorus of Weenie Genies to thwart the Baddie.

The secret weapon for HCT, in melting the hearts of the audience, must surely be the ever-lovable chorus line of tinies. Class A are the youngest of the group and this year play cute, cuddly Panda Bears — after all, we are in China! (Who says panto isn’t educational?) Aladdin is a great story, and this pantomime will entertain all ages. It is pure and simple fun, with laughs for adults and children alike.

Quite simply, it is hugely entertaining, with an innocent charm that many adult productions lack. The enthusiasm of the cast is contagious, and anyone watching will surely leave with a smile on their face.

So come to the Kenton Theatre to see why HCT pantomimes have been so popular for nearly 50 years. If you’ve not been before, start your new family tradition now!

Performances take place on Monday, December 31, at 11am and 3pm — then at 1pm and 6pm each day on Wednesday, January 2, Friday, January 4, and Saturday, January 5.

Tickets are £12.50 for adults with children and seniors £8.50. For more information and to book, call (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk