Looking after your Christmas dinner with love and care for over 60 years

IF you’re not already familiar with Copas Traditional Turkeys, in Cookham, Berkshire, it’s time you were.

Winners of the prestigious Best British Christmas Turkey at last year’s British Poultry Awards, their high welfare and artisan method of production, which includes hanging a game bird for two weeks, produces a bird with dense, yet succulent meat and a full traditional flavour.

Equally important is the long and happy life they lead, freely exploring their rural landscape, whilst receiving love and attention from an experienced turkey husbandry team and munching on the most natural diet possible.

Stocked by Britain’s best butchers, farm shops and delis, Copas Turkeys have put the Thames Valley well and truly on the British foodie map.

Fans include the BBC’s Hairy Bikers, Rick Stein, Allegra McEvedy and Company magazine’s Gizzi Erskine (voted Britain’s most inspiring Foodie Lady by ITV’s This Morning).

In addition to their award-winning turkeys, the Copas family offers a delicious range of festive produce, hampers, accompaniments and even gift vouchers, to suit even the most modest budget.

For more information and to order, visit www.copasturkeys.co.uk

You can also collect from their Cookham Farm at its festive collection day on Sunday, December 23.