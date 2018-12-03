Nurturing nursery wants the best for you and your child

CLAIRES Court Nursery has a wonderful atmosphere where you will find children having fun, enjoying learning and gaining confidence in all they do.

From their first day, our team of caring, qualified and experienced staff will encourage your child to follow their natural curiosity and to become independent learners through exciting and absorbing activities.

Choosing a school or nursery is a daunting task. At Claires Court we value getting to know you and your child before they join and to help you discover more about our school, so you can decide if we are the right place for your son or daughter to learn, grow and flourish.

This nurturing ethos means that before they even start school we want the best for your child. The school has recently launched a fun and interactive book that helps parents get their child school-ready.

Within The Adventures of Claire and Bear there are lots of tips and activities, plus links to video clips showing our pupils undertaking the tasks featured in the book so children can understand more about school routines.

Come and take a closer look at Claires Court, pick up a copy of the book and discover how with us your child will get the best start in their early years education.

The nursery has a specific open morning on Tuesday, December 4 — or join us at the whole school open morning on Wednesday, January 30. For more information, visit us online at www.clairescourt.com/

events or email registrar@

clairescourt.com