Hairdressers awarded artistic team of year title

A HENLEY hairdressers was named artistic team of the year at the British Hairdressing Awards.

Marc Antoni in Hart Street was presented with the award at a ceremony held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London hosted by TV celebrity Rylan Clark-Neale.

The team was required to submit eight images of original hair work which was judged and awarded points for overall technical skill, creative vision and wearable, beautiful looks that pushed the boundaries of hair art.

The judging took place over two sessions and included a panel of industry peers, members of the beauty press and legends and past award winners.

Jayne Lewis-Orr, executive director of the awards, said the Marc Antoni team was a great ambassador for British hairdressing.

She said: “This team demonstrates a synergy which will take them far. This was a first class demonstration.”

Marc Giamattei, of March Antoni, said: “We are absolutely delighted. This is the best feeling and to have won it as a team just proves how exceptional everyone at Marc Antoni is. We’re so happy.”

The awards are organised by Hairdressers Journal and sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional