Our bones are essential to life (all 206 of them)

PICTURE this. It’s Monday night and you’re at a pub quiz. You are a doctor and the medical round comes up. Everyone on your team looks at you and smiles. They can relax for a bit, maybe go and get another drink.

First question: “How many bones are there in the human body?” Your heart sinks. They never taught you this at medical school. You know lots of other things about bones: how your femur in your thigh is your longest and the stapes in your ear is the smallest but you don’t know this. You begin to shuffle, desperately looking for the nearest exit.

Steve says, “it’s 206, isn’t it?” You let out a breath and look around, nodding encouragingly as if you knew all along.

Now confirmed beyond all doubt, the round continues as you sit there hoping to God that Steve is right while your team-mates remain blissfully unaware of the imposter in their midst.

That scenario has played out many times over the years in various different forms, I’m sure.

Steve was right by the way. There are indeed 206 bones in our skeleton and together they give us a valuable frame that allows us to do all sorts of things. Interestingly, only around two per cent of all species on earth have bones. Insects, arachnids and molluscs all make do without, utilising their own adaptations to maintain structure and function. (Insects and arachnids have exoskeletons made from a different substance called chitin, which provides strength and structure externally in contrast to our endoskeletons).

For us though, our bones are essential. Quite apart from having to contain and protect all of our vital organs, they provide points for muscles to attach, allowing us to move.

From their marrow, we produce and mature our red and white blood cells along with platelets. The bones also represent an important reservoir for various minerals and fats.

When you think of the role they have to play in transmitting sound in the ear, (via the malleus, incus and stapes) they become even more of an all-rounder than at first glance.

Bone is living tissue. It is made up from a honeycomb of collagen (a protein) fibres that make a strong framework. It is said that the structure of the Eiffel tower was based on this most natural of designs.

This is further strengthened and hardened by calcium, which is essential for our bone health.

Just like most living tissues, the cells within bones are in constant turnover to the point that people have worked out the time it takes for a completely new skeleton to develop and remodel itself — around 10 years.

This process decreases as we grow older, causing our bones to lose density and weaken.

The process relies on cells called osteoclasts, which break down bone, and osteoblasts, which lay down new bone. There is a delicate balance in the activity of these cells at all times, regulating levels of calcium and phosphate that is stored in the bone or released into the blood stream.

Among other things, substances circulating in the blood have vital effects on this balance, including vitamin D, oestrogen (in women) testosterone (in men) and parathyroid hormine (not thyroid hormone which is, confusingly, a different thing).

We could be forgiven for thinking that the bone is a fairly boring material (in fact the Latin origin of the word skeleton means “dry up”, possibly from the appearance of mummies) if we didn’t realise their importance in all of the above.

It is not surprising then that, due to all the things it does, bone tends to be very vascular — i.e. it has a good blood supply.

If one breaks a bone, particularly a large one, one of the biggest risks to life can be from blood loss. Even a small break will provoke the release of blood and fluid from the bone and the surrounding tissue hence why, if there is no swelling, it is unlikely a break has occurred.

We are actually born with about 300 bones but as we grow and develop, some of them fuse together into larger ones, the best example of this being the skull. The soft spot on a baby’s head is simply the gap between two bones and will soon close over to form the continuous protection of the mature skull.

Until our late teens, all our bones continue to grow to keep up with everything else and they do so by laying down new bone at the growth plates. When these fuse, no further growth is possible.

It is important for our bone density that our dietary intake of calcium and vitamin D is optimal. That means plenty of encouragement to eat foods like milk and green leafy vegetables like broccoli. Nuts, bread, soya and tofu are also good sources of calcium and you can get a lot of vitamin D from things like oily fish and eggs.

The best way to get vitamin D though is from the sun. As the UV rays (which can’t travel through windows by the way) hit the skin, they react with a compound, converting it into the active vitamin D. Its importance lies in its role in helping us to absorb the calcium we eat in our diet.

At the moment, of course, there’s not a great chance for much UV exposure and the advice is that everyone should probably be taking some form of vitamin D supplement over the winter months.

What happens when our bones aren’t dense enough? As you may have guessed, they become more prone to breaking. Some breaks are more serious than others and, in the elderly, hips are particularly life-changing.

Osteoporosis is the term we give to a low bone density. After menopause, women lose their oestrogen, which helps to stimulate remodelling of the bones. This means that post-menopausal women are more prone than most to osteoporosis. That doesn’t mean they are the only ones. Age alone can do it as can long-term medication such as steroids.

Osteopenia is the name we use for a reduced bone density somewhere in between normal and osteoporotic and acts as a warning that things need to be done to ward off the risks that weak bones bring.

So what can we do?

Most importantly, weight-bearing exercise is necessary to keep as much strength there as possible. If you do nothing else, then do this.

Calcium and vitamin D supplements are needed for those with osteoporosis.

Sometimes medications called bisphosphonates, which slow the breaking down of bones, are required. In general, these are taken weekly and are a bit of a pain to take but extremely useful.

In those not yet affected, make sure you are eating well. A healthy, balanced diet should give you what you need and remember that vitamin D supplement over the winter months.

Finally, in the interests of all bones everywhere, it is probably ideal to avoid skiing, along with snowboarding, skateboarding, Tough Mudder-style events (also good for all variety of lacerations), climbing ladders and, above all, going outside when it’s icy.