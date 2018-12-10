Barn’s an Aladdin’s cave of festive splendours

JANE INGRAM’S annual Aladdin’s cave of Christmas decorations has reopened for 2018 with more festive accoutrements than ever, writes Rebecca Ingram.

The barn, hidden away in Christmas Common, has been transformed, once again, into a feast for the senses.

Each year Jane’s expert eye leads her to produce a series of themed display Christmas trees, with basket upon basket of treasures around the base of each and covering every inch of the large Christmas shop (which was, rather appropriately, once a cattle shed).

This year, Jane is delighted to unveil a new range of fair-trade decorations from India. These include tree skirts and stockings which were made bespoke especially for The Tree Barn.

There are also garlands of stars, birds and elephants all the colours of the rainbow, dripping in sequins and beads. They adorn the eye-popping “Bazaar” themed table, which boasts a huge array of multi-coloured feathered birds, pink and purple pomegranates, fluffy pompoms and glass piñatas.

Also new this year is a charming selection of garden tools and glass vegetable patch decorations, including pea pods, garlic bulbs, carrots, pickles and strawberries — think Mr McGregor’s garden.

This display is adjacent to the “Snow Rose” tree of icy teal baubles, frosted rosebuds, fairies and sparkling swans.

Unicorns are back again and can also be found in various sizes and colours on the celebratory “Pastel & Prosecco” tree — a fluffy pink extravaganza complete with flamingos, glittery prosecco bottles and mermaids. Also back in force are llamas, which Jane tells me were an early sell-out last year.

They are joined in the children’s corner by giant candy canes (but don’t try eating them — they are plastic) and tactile snowball baubles. Nearby, on the “Family Fun” tree, you can find emojis wearing Santa hats.

The “Hygge” tree is a stark contrast in muted grey, fawn and cream, where you can find faux-fir baubles, natural wood deer, rust stars and even Fair Isle knit cushions. Add to it the luxurious faux fur throw to complete the real Hygge feel.

There is no shortage of traditional red and gold decorations on the nostalgic British tree with frothing beer mugs, London landmarks, tartan baubles, teapots and grandfather clocks.

Other tree themes include “Midnight” — a dazzling display of frosty white, midnight blue, silver and peacock green — and “Autumn Forest” with burnt orange, mossy greens, woodland animals and elves peeking between the branches.

As well as the themed trees, Jane has a wide selection of kitsch glass ornaments — from scooter-riding flamingos to sparkly pineapples, burgers and fries, and Land Rover 4x4s.

The weird and wonderful continues with Brussels sprout door wreaths, glittery succulents and giant tinsel starbursts.

A fabulous collection of around-the-world ornaments include a quirky take on traditional decorations from a new eco-friendly supplier in Ukraine, German woodcraft candle pyramids, delicate Egyptian glass, intricate cloisonné and olive wood decorations from Bethlehem.

The shop also carries a wide selection of Christmas lights, nativity scenes, advent calendars, candles, cake decorations, Christmas crackers, a huge supply of festive hats and gift wrapping.

The stocking-filler section is good for a giggle, with festive loo paper and old-fashioned toys such as spud guns and snow globes (I spied one with Santa riding a tractor).