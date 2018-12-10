Come and have breakfast with Santa at Stubbings

COME along for breakfast at Stubbings Café on December 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23 or 24 to meet the extraordinary Father Christmas.

At 8.30am we will be offering a breakfast for families, with the opportunity to meet Santa and receive a festive gift.

Booking is online only via www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk/events/breakfastwithsanta

Over in our nursery you will find the largest range of premium cut and pot-grown Christmas trees. You can also browse our Christmas boutique — offering what is considered one of the best Christmas ranges in the region.

We have lots of unique, exciting homeware and decorations for your home this festive season.

The range includes wreaths, artificial trees, indoor and outdoor lights, exquisite baubles, hanging decorations, garlands and festive house plants.

And for the special day we are already selling our ever-popular range of Christmas crackers. Also available are beautiful table decorations, Christmas wreaths and festive house plants/Poinsettias. Tempting and delicious seasonal treats are provided in our lovely glasshouse café overlooking the Grade II listed walled garden to the historic Stubbings House. A visit to Stubbings is essential to create a wonderfully warm, seasonal glow to your home. For more information, visit www.stubbingsnursery.co.uk