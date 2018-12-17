Set your sights on shooting star’s voucher offer

LOOKING for the perfect gift this Christmas for friends and family? How about setting your sights on target for something just a little bit different with an exciting and fun clay shooting gift voucher?

Local hot shot Pet Easton has again this year put together a festive shooting package.

The “Have a Ho Ho Go” voucher, priced at £75 all-inclusive, is aimed at those who would like an introductory experience to this thrilling and challenging sport.

Pet is a member of the Association of Professional Shooting Instructors, is CRB-certified and is accredited to work across the UK and abroad.

She is about to start her seventh year in association with and coaching the Royal Navy and Royal Marine Commando shooting team and has finished a successful personal competitive year with yet another team place and gold medal of her own, now bringing her team total to 21 GB caps. Over the 25-plus years that Pet has been involved in the sport she has gained an understanding of what makes a champion tick.

Both technical skills and positive sport mentality play a huge part, and with all that experience available, Pet’s vouchers make ideal gifts for any time of the year. They are also ideal for those who already are involved in the sport but want to get the most from their shooting and be the best they can be on clays or game.

Pet said: “I started offering my vouchers in the Henley Standard last Christmas and I was really surprised at how many local people took up the offer for partners, family members and for their children too. They all had immense fun and surprised themselves too at their own hidden ability!”

She added: “I really enjoy meeting and working with people of all ages and from all walks of life and I especially enjoy the challenge of coaching young shots — they are great fun.

“They find the sport so rewarding and more importantly it teaches them essentially about safety, about being responsible, makes them more aware of other people around them and in turn respectful of their surroundings and environment, all done while learning a fun new skill which couldn’t be better!”

Pet said she would also be happy to discuss individual coaching requirements and for groups.

She can also help if you are looking to plan an event in the coming year.

For more information on finding the perfect package for you, call Pet Easton on 07973 687971 or email pet_easton@hotmail.com