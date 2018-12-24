Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

SOCIETY president Professor Alan Loyd gave a talk called “The first Egyptologists” December 8.

He commented on the large turnout despite a wet and windy shopping day before Christmas.

He said that ancient and modern Egyptologists shared a common bond — a love of the curious in this strange culture and a sense of its fascination and fun.

He spoke about Kha.em.wase, fourth son of Ramesses II, who “loved to restore the monuments of kings”, recording this on various ones he rebuilt.

His near contemporary Qen.her.khope.shef was of a literary bent and kept a library of earlier texts — thrown away by his later descendants, to be found centuries later.

The later 5th century BC Herodotus was the first to record the Pharaonic culture “because they did everything differently from everyone else” (although he did believe everything he was told not wisely but too well).

The prize goes to one Horapollo in the 6th century AD who tried to translate hieroglyphs not as a formal language with spelling and grammar but as a collection of signs each with its own mystical and weird meaning. The odd thing is sometimes he was almost right!

The next talk will be on January 12 at 2pm at the Oakwood Centre in Headley Road, Woodley, Reading RG5 4JZ. The subject will be “The emergence of the Egyptian State — links with the landscape evolution of the Nile Delta” by Dr Ben Pennington.

Around 3100 BC, early upstream centres of culture were transformed into a larger territory encompassing all Egypt.

Recent work shows the deltaic landscapes downstream to have been highly dynamic.

A new model suggests that this landscape remodelling may have allowed, or even stimulated, a variety of important socio-economic changes in this region which could have impacted upon the emergence of Dynastic Egypt.