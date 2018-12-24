While some animals hide from winter cold, signs of change are here

IT is 5.30am and I am woken up by one of my tawny owls hooting away as in some fashion of avian delirium. She must be seeking a mate.

There is no option but to get out of bed, make a hot drink and savour the winter dawn chorus that is about to begin.

A blackbird opens the orchestra and is soon joined by a mournful-sounding thrush. Out of nowhere robins explode with their sweet little songs and a wren rattles away in a hazel bush nearby.

Soon after, tiny little goldcrests sing their tweetly little messages, unaware of my close presence. Then the local ducks wake up and chime in.

We are a week away from the winter solstice and I have to pinch myself just thinking of all that is to come as we approach longer days that will lead to another summer. As winter has set in, my hedgehog Spike has buried himself in a huge mound of leaves and twigs. My toad Wart has tucked himself away under my shed.

I have not seen my little woodmouse Appy (after Apodemus sylvaticus, his Latin name) for a while but he has probably stashed up a pile of food to eat over the next few months.

I wonder what our little friends might dream of as they hibernate. Who knows? Most of them lead solitary lives so I can’t guess what they will be hoping for when they wake up. There was a harsh frost this morning but it is already possible to spot the onset of a new year.

Hazel bushes are already sporting catkins. Below them cow parsley and lesser celandines are poking through the ground. Many other flowering plants simply seem to be waiting for that starting gun called spring.

Standing in my local woods, the last leaves are falling. Greenish and yellow, they drift to the ground and I wonder at the motions of nature. These leaves will form part of a new earth, be recycled and provide the nutrients for next year’s growth and all that depends upon it.

One day two years ago, as I was making my way home to Emmer Green, a policewoman stopped me to inform me that a robin was taking a lift on my hat. Me and that robin had always been great friends!

We live in a delicately balanced world. Let’s look after it.

Vincent Ruane