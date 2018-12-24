Aliens approach Mother Earth...

Sir, — I used a telephoto lens to capture this photograph of an intergalactic flotilla approaching Mother Earth!

Actually, the image is of the Christmas lights on our wisteria for which I moved the camera and used a “longish” exposure. As the Meerkat advert says, “simple” — just like the photographer! — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

P.S.. May I congratulate Andrew Hamilton MVO FRICS on his letter (Standard, January 14) regarding the proposed redevelopment on the Newtown industrial estate.

It was concise, precise and accurate in its content. Most of all, it was brief and to the point.

As an avid reader of the letters page, I would like to draw the attention of others who contribute letters to the request by the editor to keep correspondence to less than 300 words.