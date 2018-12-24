Monday, 24 December 2018

Cashless cabs

ALL black cabs in Reading will accept credit or debit card payments from passengers from January 2.

The move follows requests by members of the public for card payment facilities to be made available in all Hackney carriages.

Reading Borough Council approved the installation of electronic payment devices as part of revised carriage licence conditions in June.

