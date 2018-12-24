MP welcomes council funding increase

JOHN HOWELL has welcomed the news that councils will receive a real-terms increase in funding.

The provisional local government finance settlement, published on Sunday, gives councils a real-terms increase in core spending power for 2019/2020 from

£45.1 billion to £46.4 billion.

Mr Howell said: “I’m delighted the Government is delivering a settlement which paves the way for a fairer, more self-sufficient and resilient future for local government and a brighter future for the people and places they serve.

“This settlement delivers a real-terms increase in spending for local authorities and gives them more control over the money they raise while protecting residents against excessive council tax rises.”