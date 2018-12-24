Players are back on pitch

FANS of outdoor summer Shakespeare productions will have missed seeing the Garden Players this year, writes Matthew Wilson.

But the good news for 2019 is that following a year’s break, the group will be returning to Stubbings House next summer.

Garden Players chairman Steve McAdam said: “Following our successful production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 2017, which brought the total raised over the last nine years to £97,000 for our nominated charities, we will be staging a new production of The Tempest from June 18 to 22 in aid of Child Bereavement UK.”

The production has yet to be cast and Mr McAdam confirmed that auditions would be held early in the New Year.

The first audition takes place at St Teresa’s Church Hall, Warwick Road, Beaconsfield on Wedneday, January 2, at 7.45pm.

St Dunstan’s Church Hall in Bourne End is the venue for the second audition on Thursday, January 10, also at 7.45pm.

Mr McAdam added: “All are welcome — we are a very friendly group and rehearsals are great fun.”

For more information, call Mr McAdam on 07730 420664 or visit www.

thegardenplayersweb.co.uk