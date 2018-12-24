Henley’s second pantomime has over 100 moving parts...

PANTO audiences have been soaking up the festive fun at the Kenton Theatre following the opening of Dick Whittington at the weekend.

The show is playing for a total of 24 performances at the New Street venue and is booking until next Saturday (December 29).

But when the curtain comes down, Henley’s panto season will still have another week to run thanks to Henley Children’s Theatre — who are this year staging Aladdin.

Set in Old Peking, Aladdin tells of the wicked Fu Manchu’s desire to seek a lamp that promises him

everlasting power (and an endless supply of winning lottery tickets). But in order to obtain it, he must enlist the help of a boy of pure heart — Aladdin!

With a cast of local youngsters aged four to 16, all of whom attend the group’s Saturday classes at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall in Walton Avenue, the show is running from Monday, December 31, to Saturday, January 5.

As in previous years, the script by Mike and Muffin Hurst weaves in additional characters to suit the group personally. And to ensure that everyone gets a part, the performances have been divided between two alternating casts of more than 50 children apiece.

Muffin Hurst said: “The secret weapon for HCT, in melting the hearts of the audience, must surely be the ever-lovable chorus line of tinies. Class A are the youngest of the group and this year play cute, cuddly panda bears — after all, we are in China! Aladdin is a great story and this pantomime will entertain all ages. It is pure and simple fun, with laughs for adults and children alike.”

With a running time of 125 minutes, including a 20-minute interval, show times are as follows: 11am and 3pm on Monday, December 31; 1pm and 6pm on Wednesday, January 2; 1pm and 6pm on Friday, January 4; and 1pm and 6pm on Saturday, January 5. To book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk