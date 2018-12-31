Thank you to our correspondents

THE following people had letters to the editor published in the Henley Standard during 2018. We thank you all.

A

Councillor Sara Abey, Henley Town Council, New Street, Henley

Jillian Adams, Wharfe Lane, Henley

Peter M Adams, Ramshill, Petersfield, Hants

Martin Akehurst, Two Tree Hill, Henley

Valerie Alasia, Makins Road, Henley

Lynne Alderson, Bell Surgery patient participation group, Lovell Close, Henley

Alexis Alexander, Gosbrook Road, Caversham

Eva and Keith Allen, Reading

Terry Allsop, Ewelme

Heather Allwright, Wood Lane, Sonning Common

Bernd Altenburg, Hamilton Avenue, Henley

Charlotte Alvey, Heather Close, Sonning Common

Martin Amos, Woodcote

Julian Ansell, Brooklyn Drive, Emmer Green

Hugh Archibald, Greys Road, Henley

Councillor Ken Arlett, Henley Town Council, Elizabeth Road, Henley

Brenda Armati, Springwood Lane, Peppard

Kate Ashbrook, general secretary, Open Spaces Society, Bell Street, Henley

Dr Peter Ashby

Natalie Atkinson, Upton Close, Henley

Mrs H Austin, Hamblden

Roger and Selina Avent, Crazies Hill

Dave Avery, Mapledurham

B

J F Bailey, St Andrew’s Road, Henley

Chris Baker, Laud’s Close, Henley

Andrew Ball, Highmoore

Colin Barker, Norman Avenue, Henley

Keith Barker

Simon Barnett, Lower Assendon

Paul Barrett, chairman of trustees, Chiltern Centre for disable children, Henley

Tony Barry, Stoke Row

Robin Batchelor-Smith, Lower Assendon

Councillor David Bartholomew, Sonning Common division, Oxfordshire County Council

John Batemen, Pangbourne

Clive Bates, Reades Lane, Sonning Common

Joan and John Bawden, Shiplake Bottom, Peppard

G W Bayliss, Vernon, British Columbia, Canada

Neve Beech, Sonning Common

Tim Beechey-Newman, Gravel Hill, Caversham

Mary Beckinsale, St Andrew’s Road, Henley

Roger Bennett, Deanfield Road, Henley

Amy-Jane Bill, Marlow

Peta Bird, Hambleden

Carl Blackstock, Medmenham

Jenny Blain, principal, Montessori School, Fawley

Simon Blake, Henley

Jim Bland, Matson Drive, Remenham

Councillor Joan Bland, South Oxfordshire District Council, New Street, Henley

Nick Blandy, Quarry Lane, Shiplake

Abi Bollon, officer-in-charge, Henley Sea Cadets

Marion Bowden, director, Henley & District Agricultural Association, Hambleden

Paul Bradford, Elizabeth Road, Henley

Mick, Stan and Pearl Breakspear, Dunnocks Way, Blackbird Leys, Oxford

Craig Breeze, Shiplake

Simon Brickhill, Goring Heath

Pauline Britton, Fair Mile, Henley

Katy Brizell, Benson

Chris Brook, Coopers Pightle, Kidmore End

Rosemary Brook, Whitchurch Hill

Councillor Julian Brookes, Henley Town Council, Parkside, Henley

Carol Brown, Bix

Jennie Brown, Bix

Sam Brown, Western Road, Henley

Frank Browne, chairman, Henley Conservatives, Rotherfield Greys

John Buckley, Crowsley Road, Lower Shiplake

Zoë Bull, Swanston Field, Whitchurch

Piers Burnell, Remenham

Jane Burtt, Harpsden

Mr K C Bushnell, Lambridge Wood Road, Henley

Luke Butcher, Belle Vue Road, Henley

David Butler, Woodcote

Ms M Butler, Peppard Common

C

Sarah Caffrey, Knights Way, Emmer Green

Nadine Caldwell, East Kilbride

John Cameron, Thames Street, Wallingford

Linda Carpenter, Lower Assendon

Barbara Carr, Swiss Farm, Henley

Antonio Carvalho, Plough Lane, Shiplake

Jane Case, Henley Volunteer Bureau, Greys Road, Henley

Sue Case

Debbie Casear, Brisbane, Australia

Julia Castle, Church Street, Henley

Tony Chandler, Lea Road, Sonning Common

Mark Chapman, Charity Retail Association, London

Alan Chesters, Church Street, Henley

Jaime Cintra, Western Road, Henley

Ian Clark, Cromwell Road, Henley

M Clark, Greys Road, Henley

Lynda Clayden, Trinity Close, Henley

Sandra and Peter Clee, Kidmore End

Barbara Cleminshaw, St Andrew’s Road, Henley

Cliff Colborne, interim chairman, Kenton Theatre, New Street, Henley

D Cole, Whitchurch

Phyllis Colin, Peppard Road, Sonning Common

Monica Collings, Shiplake

Philip M M Collings, Peppard Common

Claire Collyer, special educational needs co-ordinator, Gillotts School, Henley

Brian Connolly, Honorary treasurer, Mencap South Oxfordshire. Henley

James Connelly, Bell Street, Henley

George Constantinidi, Wargrave Road, Henley

Sheila Constantinidi, Wargrave Road, Henley

Councillor Frances Cookson, Remenham Parish Council, Remenham Hill

Elizabeth Cooper, Elm Road, Tokers Green

Councillor Sue Cooper, Benson and Crowmarsh ward, South Oxfordshire District Council

Tim Corbishley, Checkendon

Guy Corrie, Henley

Rob Cottrell, Hambleden

Richard Crane, Checkendon

Martin Cresswell, Paradise Road, Henley

Councillor Donna Crook, Henley Town Council, Abrahams Road, Henley

Pauline Cruise, Ledger Lane, Maidenhead

Richard Cuthbertson, Checkendon

D

Danny Darcy, Piggotts Road, Caversham

Erik D’Arcy Donnelly, Henley Veterinary Centre

Cynthia Davidson, Lodge Road, Hurst

Mark Davies, Valley Road, Henley

M C Dawson, Shiplake

Ann Dayton, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Satwant Deol, principal, The Henley College

David Dickie, Clean Air for Henley, St Katherine’s Road, Henley

Jo Dickson, co-chair, Henley Youth Festival

Tim Dickson, Greys Hill, Henley

Judy Dinsdale, Northfield End, Henley

Edward Dixon

Patricia Dixon, Lovell Close, Henley

Sara Dobson, Upper Bolney Road, Harpsden

Caren Donnelly, Henley

David Doodson, Middle Assendon

Maureen Dougall, Station Road, Henley

R Douglas, Emmer Green

John Downing, Reading Road, Henley

David Downs, Long Lane, Tilehurst, Reading

Pat Doyle, Sonning

Lisa Drage, trustee, the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, Henley

Alan Draper, Deanfield Road, Henley

Dr Ralph Drury, Checkendon

Damien D’Souza, Queen Street, Henley

Ann Ducker, The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common

Heken Dunthorne, artistic director, Gap Festival 2018

E

Fred Edwards

Robin Edwards, South-East regional director, CLA

Susan Edwards, Milton Close, Henley

Hannah Edwards-Arnison, King’s Road, Henley

Susan Edwards, chair, Henley Choral Society

Ron Emerson, Remenham Lane, Remenham

Michael Emmett, Peppard Common

Peter and Frieda Entwisle, Nicholas Road, Henley

Anne Evans, Henley

John M Evans, Grove Road, Sonning Common

Josephine Evans, Kennington, London

J W Evans, Orchard Close, Shiplake

Mark Evans, Sonning Common

Mrs N W Evans, Main Street, Stoke Row

Councillor Sam Evans, Henley Town Council, Reading Road, Henley

Elaine Every, Swiss Farm, Henley

Lewis Every, Swiss Farm, Henley

F

Paul Fairweather, Rotherfield Greys

Paul Farmer, Wensley Road, Reading

David Feary, treasurer, Henley Residents’ Group, Walton Avenue, Henley

Kathryn Fell, Sonning Common

Jennifer Fellner, Cookley Green

Sheila Ferris, Shiplake

William Fitzhugh, Caversham

Dick Fletcher, Hambleden

Ian Forster, Elizabeth Road, Henley

Garry Forster, Goring Heath

Councillor Tom Fort, Sonning Common Parish Council, Wood Lane, Sonning Common

Stuart Fox, Berkshire Road, Henley

Bridget Fraser, Hambleden

Paul Freeman, Ibstone

Jason French, Henley

Kerry Fretwell, organiser, Henley Youth Festival Gig Night

Jane Fryatt, Blacklands Road, Benson

M Fuller, Friday Street, Henley

G

Isabel Gann, Henley

Colin Garnham, Rotherfield Peppard

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley Town Council, Elizabeth Road, Henley

Helen and Alan Gaynor, Bell Street, Henley

Rosemary Geake, Sonning Common

Tom Geake, Red House Drive, Sonning Common

Charlotte Geeves, chief executive, Henley Festival

Councillor Kester George, chairman, Harpsden Parish Council

Sue George, Henley

Alan Gibbon, Woodlands Road, Sonning Common

Ruth Gibson, secretary, Henley Archaeological and Historical Society

Denis Gilbert, Baskerville Lane, Shiplake

Linda Glithro, Emmer Green

David Gobbett, Elizabeth Close, Henley

Chrissie Godfrey, Birch Close, Sonning Common

Linda Goddard, Alzheimer’s Society

John Goldsmith, director, 360 Commercial Environments, Sonning Common

Margaret Grant, Henley

Debbie Green, Cheltenham

John Green, Maidensgrove

Karen Grieve, Peppard Common

Jose Griffin, Gainsborough Hill, Henley

Johnny Grimond, Nettlebed

Jill Grinsted, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Paul Groundwell, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

John Grout, president, Salisbury Club, Queen Street, Henley

Neil Gunnell, Blandy Road, Henley

H

Mrs J Hadley, Leaver Road, Henley

Mike Hails, secretary, Churches Together in Henley

Ed Hall, Roy Bailey Big Band

Councillor William Hall, South Oxfordshire District Council, New Street, Henley

Edward G Hallett, Longfiled Road, Twyford

Councillor John Halsall, chairman, Remenham Parish Council, Remenham Lane

Andrew Hamilton, Fawley

Councillor Will Hamilton, Henley Town Council, Greys Road, Henley

Derek Hammond, St Andrew’s Road, Henley

Roger Hanner, Shiplake Cross

Eleanor Hards, chair of trustees, Oxfordshire South & Vale Citizens Advice

Mark Harling, Henley Rotary Club

Paul Harrison, president, Rotary Club of Henley Bridge

Jon Hatt, Coombe End, Goring Heath

Mark Hatt, South Stoke Road, Woodcote

Patricia Havenga, Albert Road, Henley

Andrew Hawkins, Berkshire Road, Henley

Simon Haynes, Watcombe Road, Watlington

Elizabeth Hazeldine, Henley

Andy Healey, Henley

Roger Heath, St Mark’s Road, Henley

Sue Hedges, secretary, Sonning Common WI

Rob Heginbotham, Walton Avenue, Henley

Clive Hemsley, Hart Street, Henley

Lucie Henwood, Western Avenue, Henley

Miguel Herrero

Adrienne Heriot, Church Lane, Peppard

Ian D Heriot, foundation governor, Peppard Primary School

Victoria Heriot, Valley Road, Henley

Adrian Hill, Badgemore, Henley

Alan Hill, Liddon Road, Chalgrove

Lorraine Hillier, Hot Gossip, Friday Street, Henley

Andrew Ball, Highmoor

Dieter Hinke, Elizabeth Road, Henley

Councillor Kellie Hinton, Henley Town Council, Queen Street, Henley

Martin Hoare, Stonor

Graham Hodges, Lyndhurst Road, Hove

Michael Hodges, Station Road, Henley

Chris de Hoedt, Fair Mile, Henley

Giles Hoff, Nettlebed

Michael Hollas, Queen Close, Henley

David Holloway, Harpsden Road, Henley

Peter Hopkins, Henley

Ed Horner, Henley

Heather Howe, Knappe Close, Henley

Geof Hoyle, Tanners Lane, Chalkhouse Green

John Howell MP, House of Commons

M Huggins, Henley

Patricia Hughes, Sheridan Avenue, Caversham

Paula Humm, Rowan Close, Sonning Common

Dr Chris Hurst, Montreal Terrace Dental Practice, Reading Road, Henley

Andrew Huyton, Henley

I

Dr Peter Inness, Orchard Avenue, Sonning Common

Chris Irvin, Goring Road, Woodcote

Dave Irwin, Sonning Common

Jill Irwin, Singer’s Close, Henley

Paula Isaac, Gainsborough Road, Henley

J

P Jacobs, Tilehurst, Reading

Bill Jackson, Goring

Diana Jackson, Ipsden

Hugh Jaeger, Park Close, Oxford

Derek James, Goring

Kevin James, Luker Avenue, Henley

Liz James

Michael James, Lambridge Wood Road, Henley

Fiona Jennings, St Mark’s Road, Henley

Mrs G John, Grove Road, Sonning Common

Anne Johnson, Henley

Dawn Johnson, Binfield Heath

Philip Johnson, Lower Shiplake

Angelina Jones, Greys Road, Henley

Barrie Jones, Lower Shiplake

Councillor Dirk Jones, Sonning Common Parish Council

Lucas Jones, Henley

Robert Jones, Manor Road, Goring

Rosemary Jones, Poppy Appeal organiser, Shiplake and Dunsden branch, Royal British Legion

Seth Jones

K

Douglas Kedge, Lea Road, Sonning Common

Yvonne Kedge, Lea Road, Sonning Common

Polly Kemp, Berkshire Road, Henley

Mike Kempton, Shiplake

B King, Wallingford

June Kingston, Bird Hill Avenue, Reading

Aleksandra Kmieciak, Slough

Keith Knight, Swiss Farm, Henley

Patricia Knights, Fair Mile, Henley

Ramanie Kunanayagam, Henley

L

Councillor Glen Lambert, Mayor of Henley, Greys Road, Henley

James Lambert, Mill End, Hambleden

Mark and Rachel Lane, Elizabeth Road, Henley

Roger Large, Nicholas Road, Henley

Annie Lathaen, Henley

Elaine Lauks, Wood Lane Close, Sonning Common

Ann Law, Heathfield Avenue, Binfield Heath

David Law, Remenham Lane, Henley

Roy Lawless

Susie Lawman, Woodcote

Jane Lawson, Emmer Green

The Lawson family

Hugh Lawton, Rotherfield Peppard

John Lea, Stratford-upon-Avon

Tony Lehain, Park Lane, Charvil

Malcolm Leonard, Rotary Club of Henley Bridge

Graham Lesley, Wycombe Road, Marlow

Carol Lewis, Gillotts Lane, Harpsden

Carol Lewis, Woodlands Road, Sonning Common

Malcolm D Lewis, Pearces Meadow, Nettlebed

Enid Light, Wargrave Road, Henley

Lily, year 5, the Oratory Preparatory School, Goring Heath

Barbara Lippitt, Henley

Richard Lohman, Wheatley Road, Stanton St John

Geoff Luckett, Lime Court, Henley

Steve Ludlow, Station Road, Henley

Peter Luff, Henley

Mike Lynskey, Lower

Shiplake

M

J M, Britwell Salome

Judith MacBeth, Highdown Avenue, Emmer Green

Arthur Mackenzie, Busgrove Lane, Stoke Row

Tenisha Manning

Margaret Messenger, Stonor

Jonathan and Sonia Mason, Fawley Green

Chris Mather, Lower Earley

Colin Mather, Rowan Close, Sonning Common

Maggie May, Gravel Hill, Henley

Barbara Maynard, Vicarage Road, Henley

Leslie Maynerd, High Street. Whitchurch

Katherine McAleer, The Mount, Caversham

Lady McAlpine, Fawley Hill

Kaye McArthur, Ancastle Green, Henley

Linda McNab, Elizabeth Road, Henley

Don McPherson, Friday Street, Henley

Kerry Miller, Henley

Clive Mills, chairman, FISH volunteer centre, Sonning Common

Patricia and David Miller, Twyford

Councillor Sarah Miller, Henley Town Council, Reading Road, Henley

Richard Milner, Market Place, Henley

Alison Mitchell, Merseyside

Andrew Moberly, St Mark’s Road, Henley

Mike Mogridge, Makins Road, Henley

Rhona Mogridge, Makins Road, Henley

Margaret Moola, Sedgefield Close, Sonning Common

Frank Moore, Thornbers Way, Charvil

John Moore, Henley Lions Club

Rogr Morgan, Wallingford

Alastair Morris, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Gill Morris, Silk Lane, Twyford

J Morris, Beaconsfield

Laurence Morris, proprietor, Laurence Menswear, Duke Street, Henley

Isobel Morrow, Greys Road, Henley

G Morse, Station Road, Henley

Odette Moss, Harpsden

Roy Motteram, Cheshire Road, Thame

Neda Mowatt, Henley

Patricia Mulcahy, Milton Close, Henley

Jim Munro, Blandy Road, Henley

W Murdoch, Middle Assendon

Rose Murray, Henley

Roger Murray-Leach, Binfield Heath

N

Name and address supplied

Peter Neville, managing director, Elegant Homes, Reading

Brenda Nichol, Oaks Road, Shiplake

Wendy Nicholson, Shiplake

Sue Nickson, Peppard Common

Soren Nielsen, Belle Vue Road, Henley

Councillor David Nimmo Smith, Henley Town Council, South Oxfordshire District Council and Oxfordshire County Council, St Andrew’s Road, Henley

Ruth Norman, Henley

Catherine Notaras, Elizabeth Road, Henley

O

Mrs L M O’Connor, Nettlebed

Heather O’ Halloran, Mayfield Drive, Caversham

Caroline Oldridge, Sonning Common

Jackie Oversby, The Mount, Reading

P

David Palmer, Swiss Farm, Henley

Roger Parker, Woodlands Road, Sonning Common

Neil Parsley, Mount View Court, Henley

Robert Partridge, chairman of trustees, Shiplake village hall

Ms L Patey, Reading Road, Henley

Leda Patten, Cromwell Road, Henley

Michael Paul, Mill Lane, Henley

Bill Pearson, Mount View Court, Henley

Sue Pegg, Periam Close, Henley

Mike Phelan, Deanfield Road, Henley

Jackie Phillips, Luker Avenue, Henley

Pam Phillips, St Mark’s Road, Henley

Susan Phillips, Queen’s Avenue, Wallingford

Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury, Sonning Common

Pierre, Rue Mander, 75002 Paris

Maggie Piggott, Henley

Laurence Plant, Ancastle Green, Henley

Leslie Plumb, Queen Street, Henley

Alan and Carol Pontin, Henley

Howard Poll, Stoke Row

Mike Pooley, chairman, Henley Regatta for the Disabled

Bill Port, Victoria Court, Henley

Dr Sarah Posey, director, River & Rowing Musuem, Henley

Valerie Green Powell, Henley

John and Fiona Print, St Mark’s Road, Henley

Sue Prior, Nomad youth and community project, Market Place, Henley

Dororthy Proctor, Whitchurch, Shropshire

C A Pryke, Woodlands Road, Sonning Common

Sarah Pye, Sonning Common

R

Joshua Van Raalte, Kingwood Common

Elisabeth Ransom, Binfield Heath

Lee Rawlings, L&N Golf Management, Greys Green Golf Course, Peppard

Janet Rayner, Grange Drive, High Wycombe

Martyn Read, Mount View Court, Henley

Tony Read and Pat Thatcher, the Flower Pot, Aston

Anne Reavill, Nun’s Acre, Goring

Bernard Redway, Liebenrood Road, Reading

Richard Reed, Emmer Green

Katherine Rees, Harpsden

Barbara Reid, London Road, Twyford

Councillor Ian Reissmann, chairman, Townlands Steering Group

Lord Remnant, Northfield End, Henley

Ian Reynolds, Goring Heath

Oliver Riley, Highmoor Cross

Cynthia Rich, Henley

Fraser Richards, National accounts director, Smart Parking

Peter Richardson, Howe Hill, Watlington

Rolf Richardson, Wootton Road, Henley

Kevin Ridsdale, Harpsden Road, Henley

Jane Rigby, Catslip

Ben Riordan, High Street, Whitchurch

Amber Roberts, Acton, London

Susan Robson, Badgemore Lane, Henley

N Robinson, Sonning Common

Tony Roe, solicitor, Theale

Mary Romanes, Market Place, Henley

Mike Romans, Cromwell Road, Henley

Mike Rowbottom, Stoke Row

John Rowles

Vincent Ruane, Grove Road, Emmer Green

Richard Rule, Church Avenue, Henley

Freya Ruparel, Henley

Tom Ryan, programming manager, Kenton Theatre, New Street, Henley

S

Mr S, Plowden Way, Shiplake

J S, Henley

T S, Henley

Joan Sable, Watermans Road, Henley

Catherine Saker, Loddon Drive, Wargrave

Susan Sandford, South Stoke Road, Woodcote

Paul Sargeantson, Britwell Salome

David Sarson, Lambridge Wood Road, Henley

Oliver Saunders, Greys Hill, Henley

Nick Scott

Mrs Joan Selman, Goring

Dr David Seymour, Waltham St Lawrence

Ann Shankland, Paradise Road, Henley

Ian Sichel, Lambridge Wood Road, Henley

Jessica Sierpowska, Henley

Edward Sierpowski, Crisp Road, Henley

Michael Skinner, Wyfold

Katie Sloan, marketing manager, Fidelity Group, Henley

Robert Small, Goring

Alan Smethurst, Twyford

Councillor Jane Smewing, Henley Town Council, St Mark’s Road, Henley

Andrea Smith, Henley

Paul Smyth, Friday Street, Henley

Bob Somers, Mount View, Henley

Helen Southby, Greys Hill, Henley

Pat Sparrowhawk, Nettlebed

Holly Spiers, director of hospices and fund-raising, Sue Ryder

Chris Spencer, King’s Road, Henley

Ann Spicer, Gallowstree Common

Gill Spiers

Holly Spiers, director of hospices and fund-raising, Sue Ryder

Mrs I Spiers, Harpsden Road, Henley

Jennie Spooner, Kingwood

Ione Stacey, Sonning Common

Chris Stanley, Preston Crowmarsh

Ken Stevens, Red House Drive, Sonning Common

William Stevens, Oaks Road, Shiplake

W Stevenson, Henley

Peter C Stone, Blandy Road, Henley

Val Stoner, Wyndale Close, Henley

Margaret Styles, Green Road, Early

Sheila Sugg, Henley

Peter Sutcliffe, Highmoor Cross

Kate Swinburne-Johnson,

co-chair, Henley Youth Festival

Peter Symons, Bell Street, Henley

Joanne Szego, Rotherfield Road, Henley

T

B T, Whitchurch Hill

Geoffrey Taylor

Jamie Taylor, Reading Road, Henley

Monty Taylor, Shepherds Green

Pat Taylor, Reading Road, Henley

Sophie Taylor, Lashbrook Road, Shiplake

Tony Taylor, Knappe Close, Henley

Ray Tee, Stoke Row

Kieron Thatcher, Caversham

David Thomas, Greys Hill, Henley

Geoff Thomas, Mill Road, Shiplake

Chris Thompson, Ancastle Green, Henley

John Thornley, Makins Road, Henley

Ian Tiffin, Northfield End, Henley

Brian Triptree, Henley

Victoria Trainer, Henley

Ian Tritton, Henley Lions Club

Adrian Turner, Goring

Mike Turnill, Blandy Road, Henley

David Tyldesley, Sonning Common

U

Douglas Ullah, Stoke Row

David Upsher, Gravel Road, Binfield Heath

V

Adrian Vanheems, Baskerville Road, Sonning Common

Joshua Van Raalte, Kingwood Common

Kate Verran

Sue Vivian-Wright, Greys Road, Henley

W

Kate Waddington, Fawley

Alfred Waller, Fawley

Peter Ward, King James Way, Henley

Alyson Warren, Fawley Bottom Lane, Middle Assendon

Brian Warren, Highdown Hill Road, Emmer Green

Debbie Warren-Price, Highmoor Cross

James Watkins, Grove Road, Sonning Common

Tracy Watkins, Berkshire MS Therapy Centre, Reading

David Watson, Cold Harbour, Goring Heath

Helen Watson, Cold Harbour, Goring Heath

Bill Weaver, Ash Copse, Dunsden

Arthur Weir, Maidensgrove

Roy T Welch, Makins Road, Henley

Linda Wellsteed, Bracknell

Val Wells-West, Priest Close, Nettlebed

Chris Wermann, Deanfield Avenue, Henley

Daphne Wheal, King’s Road, Henley

Graham Wheal, Wargrave

Vivienne Wheeler, Bradley Road, Nuffield

B White, Sonning Common

David and Melanie White, Burnham Rise, Emma Green

Ron White, Milton Close, Henley

Charles Whittaker, Henley

Judy Whittaker, Chairman, Henley Symphony Orchestra

Martin Whittaker, Lambridge Wood Road, Henley

Mike Wiggington, Cold Harbour

Elaine M Williams, Sedgefield Close, Sonning Common

Frances Williams, Gainsborough Crescent, Henley

Mark Williams, Russells Water

Simon Williams, Bix

Mike Willoughby, Lest We Forget project, Woodcote

Nick Wills, Charvil

Paul Willson, Pound Lane, Sonning

David Winchester, secretary, Henley Labour Party, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

David E Winter, Belle Vue Road, Henley

Tony Winters, Old Barn Close, Benson

Phil Withers, Elizabeth Road, Henley

Barry Wood, Stoke Row Road, Peppard

Caroline Wood, Bath Road, Reading

David Wood, Maidensgrove

Janet Wood, Boston Road, Henley

Councillor Jeni Wood, chair, Peppard Parish Council, Stoke Row Road, Peppard

Angela Woolfrey, Birch Close, Sonning Common

Peter Woolsey, Binfield Heath

Roger Woolven-Allen, Caversham Park

Tony Wright, Greys Road, Henley

Gloria Wright, Twyford

Y

Eric Yarrow, Emmer Green

Lyndon Yorke, Booker Common

Susan Young

Z

Thomas Ziolkowski, Proudfoot Way, Aylsham, Norfolk