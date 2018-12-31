Thank you to our correspondents

More patients criticise NHS after-care provider
Monday, 31 December 2018
THE following people had letters to the editor published in the Henley Standard during 2018. We thank you all.
A
Councillor Sara Abey, Henley Town Council, New Street, Henley
Jillian Adams, Wharfe Lane, Henley
Peter M Adams, Ramshill, Petersfield, Hants
Martin Akehurst, Two Tree Hill, Henley
Valerie Alasia, Makins Road, Henley
Lynne Alderson, Bell Surgery patient participation group, Lovell Close, Henley
Alexis Alexander, Gosbrook Road, Caversham
Eva and Keith Allen, Reading
Terry Allsop, Ewelme
Heather Allwright, Wood Lane, Sonning Common
Bernd Altenburg, Hamilton Avenue, Henley
Charlotte Alvey, Heather Close, Sonning Common
Martin Amos, Woodcote
Julian Ansell, Brooklyn Drive, Emmer Green
Hugh Archibald, Greys Road, Henley
Councillor Ken Arlett, Henley Town Council, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Brenda Armati, Springwood Lane, Peppard
Kate Ashbrook, general secretary, Open Spaces Society, Bell Street, Henley
Dr Peter Ashby
Natalie Atkinson, Upton Close, Henley
Mrs H Austin, Hamblden
Roger and Selina Avent, Crazies Hill
Dave Avery, Mapledurham
B
J F Bailey, St Andrew’s Road, Henley
Chris Baker, Laud’s Close, Henley
Andrew Ball, Highmoore
Colin Barker, Norman Avenue, Henley
Keith Barker
Simon Barnett, Lower Assendon
Paul Barrett, chairman of trustees, Chiltern Centre for disable children, Henley
Tony Barry, Stoke Row
Robin Batchelor-Smith, Lower Assendon
Councillor David Bartholomew, Sonning Common division, Oxfordshire County Council
John Batemen, Pangbourne
Clive Bates, Reades Lane, Sonning Common
Joan and John Bawden, Shiplake Bottom, Peppard
G W Bayliss, Vernon, British Columbia, Canada
Neve Beech, Sonning Common
Tim Beechey-Newman, Gravel Hill, Caversham
Mary Beckinsale, St Andrew’s Road, Henley
Roger Bennett, Deanfield Road, Henley
Amy-Jane Bill, Marlow
Peta Bird, Hambleden
Carl Blackstock, Medmenham
Jenny Blain, principal, Montessori School, Fawley
Simon Blake, Henley
Jim Bland, Matson Drive, Remenham
Councillor Joan Bland, South Oxfordshire District Council, New Street, Henley
Nick Blandy, Quarry Lane, Shiplake
Abi Bollon, officer-in-charge, Henley Sea Cadets
Marion Bowden, director, Henley & District Agricultural Association, Hambleden
Paul Bradford, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Mick, Stan and Pearl Breakspear, Dunnocks Way, Blackbird Leys, Oxford
Craig Breeze, Shiplake
Simon Brickhill, Goring Heath
Pauline Britton, Fair Mile, Henley
Katy Brizell, Benson
Chris Brook, Coopers Pightle, Kidmore End
Rosemary Brook, Whitchurch Hill
Councillor Julian Brookes, Henley Town Council, Parkside, Henley
Carol Brown, Bix
Jennie Brown, Bix
Sam Brown, Western Road, Henley
Frank Browne, chairman, Henley Conservatives, Rotherfield Greys
John Buckley, Crowsley Road, Lower Shiplake
Zoë Bull, Swanston Field, Whitchurch
Piers Burnell, Remenham
Jane Burtt, Harpsden
Mr K C Bushnell, Lambridge Wood Road, Henley
Luke Butcher, Belle Vue Road, Henley
David Butler, Woodcote
Ms M Butler, Peppard Common
C
Sarah Caffrey, Knights Way, Emmer Green
Nadine Caldwell, East Kilbride
John Cameron, Thames Street, Wallingford
Linda Carpenter, Lower Assendon
Barbara Carr, Swiss Farm, Henley
Antonio Carvalho, Plough Lane, Shiplake
Jane Case, Henley Volunteer Bureau, Greys Road, Henley
Sue Case
Debbie Casear, Brisbane, Australia
Julia Castle, Church Street, Henley
Tony Chandler, Lea Road, Sonning Common
Mark Chapman, Charity Retail Association, London
Alan Chesters, Church Street, Henley
Jaime Cintra, Western Road, Henley
Ian Clark, Cromwell Road, Henley
M Clark, Greys Road, Henley
Lynda Clayden, Trinity Close, Henley
Sandra and Peter Clee, Kidmore End
Barbara Cleminshaw, St Andrew’s Road, Henley
Cliff Colborne, interim chairman, Kenton Theatre, New Street, Henley
D Cole, Whitchurch
Phyllis Colin, Peppard Road, Sonning Common
Monica Collings, Shiplake
Philip M M Collings, Peppard Common
Claire Collyer, special educational needs co-ordinator, Gillotts School, Henley
Brian Connolly, Honorary treasurer, Mencap South Oxfordshire. Henley
James Connelly, Bell Street, Henley
George Constantinidi, Wargrave Road, Henley
Sheila Constantinidi, Wargrave Road, Henley
Councillor Frances Cookson, Remenham Parish Council, Remenham Hill
Elizabeth Cooper, Elm Road, Tokers Green
Councillor Sue Cooper, Benson and Crowmarsh ward, South Oxfordshire District Council
Tim Corbishley, Checkendon
Guy Corrie, Henley
Rob Cottrell, Hambleden
Richard Crane, Checkendon
Martin Cresswell, Paradise Road, Henley
Councillor Donna Crook, Henley Town Council, Abrahams Road, Henley
Pauline Cruise, Ledger Lane, Maidenhead
Richard Cuthbertson, Checkendon
D
Danny Darcy, Piggotts Road, Caversham
Erik D’Arcy Donnelly, Henley Veterinary Centre
Cynthia Davidson, Lodge Road, Hurst
Mark Davies, Valley Road, Henley
M C Dawson, Shiplake
Ann Dayton, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common
Satwant Deol, principal, The Henley College
David Dickie, Clean Air for Henley, St Katherine’s Road, Henley
Jo Dickson, co-chair, Henley Youth Festival
Tim Dickson, Greys Hill, Henley
Judy Dinsdale, Northfield End, Henley
Edward Dixon
Patricia Dixon, Lovell Close, Henley
Sara Dobson, Upper Bolney Road, Harpsden
Caren Donnelly, Henley
David Doodson, Middle Assendon
Maureen Dougall, Station Road, Henley
R Douglas, Emmer Green
John Downing, Reading Road, Henley
David Downs, Long Lane, Tilehurst, Reading
Pat Doyle, Sonning
Lisa Drage, trustee, the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, Henley
Alan Draper, Deanfield Road, Henley
Dr Ralph Drury, Checkendon
Damien D’Souza, Queen Street, Henley
Ann Ducker, The Hamlet, Gallowstree Common
Heken Dunthorne, artistic director, Gap Festival 2018
E
Fred Edwards
Robin Edwards, South-East regional director, CLA
Susan Edwards, Milton Close, Henley
Hannah Edwards-Arnison, King’s Road, Henley
Susan Edwards, chair, Henley Choral Society
Ron Emerson, Remenham Lane, Remenham
Michael Emmett, Peppard Common
Peter and Frieda Entwisle, Nicholas Road, Henley
Anne Evans, Henley
John M Evans, Grove Road, Sonning Common
Josephine Evans, Kennington, London
J W Evans, Orchard Close, Shiplake
Mark Evans, Sonning Common
Mrs N W Evans, Main Street, Stoke Row
Councillor Sam Evans, Henley Town Council, Reading Road, Henley
Elaine Every, Swiss Farm, Henley
Lewis Every, Swiss Farm, Henley
F
Paul Fairweather, Rotherfield Greys
Paul Farmer, Wensley Road, Reading
David Feary, treasurer, Henley Residents’ Group, Walton Avenue, Henley
Kathryn Fell, Sonning Common
Jennifer Fellner, Cookley Green
Sheila Ferris, Shiplake
William Fitzhugh, Caversham
Dick Fletcher, Hambleden
Ian Forster, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Garry Forster, Goring Heath
Councillor Tom Fort, Sonning Common Parish Council, Wood Lane, Sonning Common
Stuart Fox, Berkshire Road, Henley
Bridget Fraser, Hambleden
Paul Freeman, Ibstone
Jason French, Henley
Kerry Fretwell, organiser, Henley Youth Festival Gig Night
Jane Fryatt, Blacklands Road, Benson
M Fuller, Friday Street, Henley
G
Isabel Gann, Henley
Colin Garnham, Rotherfield Peppard
Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley Town Council, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Helen and Alan Gaynor, Bell Street, Henley
Rosemary Geake, Sonning Common
Tom Geake, Red House Drive, Sonning Common
Charlotte Geeves, chief executive, Henley Festival
Councillor Kester George, chairman, Harpsden Parish Council
Sue George, Henley
Alan Gibbon, Woodlands Road, Sonning Common
Ruth Gibson, secretary, Henley Archaeological and Historical Society
Denis Gilbert, Baskerville Lane, Shiplake
Linda Glithro, Emmer Green
David Gobbett, Elizabeth Close, Henley
Chrissie Godfrey, Birch Close, Sonning Common
Linda Goddard, Alzheimer’s Society
John Goldsmith, director, 360 Commercial Environments, Sonning Common
Margaret Grant, Henley
Debbie Green, Cheltenham
John Green, Maidensgrove
Karen Grieve, Peppard Common
Jose Griffin, Gainsborough Hill, Henley
Johnny Grimond, Nettlebed
Jill Grinsted, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common
Paul Groundwell, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common
John Grout, president, Salisbury Club, Queen Street, Henley
Neil Gunnell, Blandy Road, Henley
H
Mrs J Hadley, Leaver Road, Henley
Mike Hails, secretary, Churches Together in Henley
Ed Hall, Roy Bailey Big Band
Councillor William Hall, South Oxfordshire District Council, New Street, Henley
Edward G Hallett, Longfiled Road, Twyford
Councillor John Halsall, chairman, Remenham Parish Council, Remenham Lane
Andrew Hamilton, Fawley
Councillor Will Hamilton, Henley Town Council, Greys Road, Henley
Derek Hammond, St Andrew’s Road, Henley
Roger Hanner, Shiplake Cross
Eleanor Hards, chair of trustees, Oxfordshire South & Vale Citizens Advice
Mark Harling, Henley Rotary Club
Paul Harrison, president, Rotary Club of Henley Bridge
Jon Hatt, Coombe End, Goring Heath
Mark Hatt, South Stoke Road, Woodcote
Patricia Havenga, Albert Road, Henley
Andrew Hawkins, Berkshire Road, Henley
Simon Haynes, Watcombe Road, Watlington
Elizabeth Hazeldine, Henley
Andy Healey, Henley
Roger Heath, St Mark’s Road, Henley
Sue Hedges, secretary, Sonning Common WI
Rob Heginbotham, Walton Avenue, Henley
Clive Hemsley, Hart Street, Henley
Lucie Henwood, Western Avenue, Henley
Miguel Herrero
Adrienne Heriot, Church Lane, Peppard
Ian D Heriot, foundation governor, Peppard Primary School
Victoria Heriot, Valley Road, Henley
Adrian Hill, Badgemore, Henley
Alan Hill, Liddon Road, Chalgrove
Lorraine Hillier, Hot Gossip, Friday Street, Henley
Andrew Ball, Highmoor
Dieter Hinke, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Councillor Kellie Hinton, Henley Town Council, Queen Street, Henley
Martin Hoare, Stonor
Graham Hodges, Lyndhurst Road, Hove
Michael Hodges, Station Road, Henley
Chris de Hoedt, Fair Mile, Henley
Giles Hoff, Nettlebed
Michael Hollas, Queen Close, Henley
David Holloway, Harpsden Road, Henley
Peter Hopkins, Henley
Ed Horner, Henley
Heather Howe, Knappe Close, Henley
Geof Hoyle, Tanners Lane, Chalkhouse Green
John Howell MP, House of Commons
M Huggins, Henley
Patricia Hughes, Sheridan Avenue, Caversham
Paula Humm, Rowan Close, Sonning Common
Dr Chris Hurst, Montreal Terrace Dental Practice, Reading Road, Henley
Andrew Huyton, Henley
I
Dr Peter Inness, Orchard Avenue, Sonning Common
Chris Irvin, Goring Road, Woodcote
Dave Irwin, Sonning Common
Jill Irwin, Singer’s Close, Henley
Paula Isaac, Gainsborough Road, Henley
J
P Jacobs, Tilehurst, Reading
Bill Jackson, Goring
Diana Jackson, Ipsden
Hugh Jaeger, Park Close, Oxford
Derek James, Goring
Kevin James, Luker Avenue, Henley
Liz James
Michael James, Lambridge Wood Road, Henley
Fiona Jennings, St Mark’s Road, Henley
Mrs G John, Grove Road, Sonning Common
Anne Johnson, Henley
Dawn Johnson, Binfield Heath
Philip Johnson, Lower Shiplake
Angelina Jones, Greys Road, Henley
Barrie Jones, Lower Shiplake
Councillor Dirk Jones, Sonning Common Parish Council
Lucas Jones, Henley
Robert Jones, Manor Road, Goring
Rosemary Jones, Poppy Appeal organiser, Shiplake and Dunsden branch, Royal British Legion
Seth Jones
K
Douglas Kedge, Lea Road, Sonning Common
Yvonne Kedge, Lea Road, Sonning Common
Polly Kemp, Berkshire Road, Henley
Mike Kempton, Shiplake
B King, Wallingford
June Kingston, Bird Hill Avenue, Reading
Aleksandra Kmieciak, Slough
Keith Knight, Swiss Farm, Henley
Patricia Knights, Fair Mile, Henley
Ramanie Kunanayagam, Henley
L
Councillor Glen Lambert, Mayor of Henley, Greys Road, Henley
James Lambert, Mill End, Hambleden
Mark and Rachel Lane, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Roger Large, Nicholas Road, Henley
Annie Lathaen, Henley
Elaine Lauks, Wood Lane Close, Sonning Common
Ann Law, Heathfield Avenue, Binfield Heath
David Law, Remenham Lane, Henley
Roy Lawless
Susie Lawman, Woodcote
Jane Lawson, Emmer Green
The Lawson family
Hugh Lawton, Rotherfield Peppard
John Lea, Stratford-upon-Avon
Tony Lehain, Park Lane, Charvil
Malcolm Leonard, Rotary Club of Henley Bridge
Graham Lesley, Wycombe Road, Marlow
Carol Lewis, Gillotts Lane, Harpsden
Carol Lewis, Woodlands Road, Sonning Common
Malcolm D Lewis, Pearces Meadow, Nettlebed
Enid Light, Wargrave Road, Henley
Lily, year 5, the Oratory Preparatory School, Goring Heath
Barbara Lippitt, Henley
Richard Lohman, Wheatley Road, Stanton St John
Geoff Luckett, Lime Court, Henley
Steve Ludlow, Station Road, Henley
Peter Luff, Henley
Mike Lynskey, Lower
Shiplake
M
J M, Britwell Salome
Judith MacBeth, Highdown Avenue, Emmer Green
Arthur Mackenzie, Busgrove Lane, Stoke Row
Tenisha Manning
Margaret Messenger, Stonor
Jonathan and Sonia Mason, Fawley Green
Chris Mather, Lower Earley
Colin Mather, Rowan Close, Sonning Common
Maggie May, Gravel Hill, Henley
Barbara Maynard, Vicarage Road, Henley
Leslie Maynerd, High Street. Whitchurch
Katherine McAleer, The Mount, Caversham
Lady McAlpine, Fawley Hill
Kaye McArthur, Ancastle Green, Henley
Linda McNab, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Don McPherson, Friday Street, Henley
Kerry Miller, Henley
Clive Mills, chairman, FISH volunteer centre, Sonning Common
Patricia and David Miller, Twyford
Councillor Sarah Miller, Henley Town Council, Reading Road, Henley
Richard Milner, Market Place, Henley
Alison Mitchell, Merseyside
Andrew Moberly, St Mark’s Road, Henley
Mike Mogridge, Makins Road, Henley
Rhona Mogridge, Makins Road, Henley
Margaret Moola, Sedgefield Close, Sonning Common
Frank Moore, Thornbers Way, Charvil
John Moore, Henley Lions Club
Rogr Morgan, Wallingford
Alastair Morris, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common
Gill Morris, Silk Lane, Twyford
J Morris, Beaconsfield
Laurence Morris, proprietor, Laurence Menswear, Duke Street, Henley
Isobel Morrow, Greys Road, Henley
G Morse, Station Road, Henley
Odette Moss, Harpsden
Roy Motteram, Cheshire Road, Thame
Neda Mowatt, Henley
Patricia Mulcahy, Milton Close, Henley
Jim Munro, Blandy Road, Henley
W Murdoch, Middle Assendon
Rose Murray, Henley
Roger Murray-Leach, Binfield Heath
N
Name and address supplied
Peter Neville, managing director, Elegant Homes, Reading
Brenda Nichol, Oaks Road, Shiplake
Wendy Nicholson, Shiplake
Sue Nickson, Peppard Common
Soren Nielsen, Belle Vue Road, Henley
Councillor David Nimmo Smith, Henley Town Council, South Oxfordshire District Council and Oxfordshire County Council, St Andrew’s Road, Henley
Ruth Norman, Henley
Catherine Notaras, Elizabeth Road, Henley
O
Mrs L M O’Connor, Nettlebed
Heather O’ Halloran, Mayfield Drive, Caversham
Caroline Oldridge, Sonning Common
Jackie Oversby, The Mount, Reading
P
David Palmer, Swiss Farm, Henley
Roger Parker, Woodlands Road, Sonning Common
Neil Parsley, Mount View Court, Henley
Robert Partridge, chairman of trustees, Shiplake village hall
Ms L Patey, Reading Road, Henley
Leda Patten, Cromwell Road, Henley
Michael Paul, Mill Lane, Henley
Bill Pearson, Mount View Court, Henley
Sue Pegg, Periam Close, Henley
Mike Phelan, Deanfield Road, Henley
Jackie Phillips, Luker Avenue, Henley
Pam Phillips, St Mark’s Road, Henley
Susan Phillips, Queen’s Avenue, Wallingford
Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury, Sonning Common
Pierre, Rue Mander, 75002 Paris
Maggie Piggott, Henley
Laurence Plant, Ancastle Green, Henley
Leslie Plumb, Queen Street, Henley
Alan and Carol Pontin, Henley
Howard Poll, Stoke Row
Mike Pooley, chairman, Henley Regatta for the Disabled
Bill Port, Victoria Court, Henley
Dr Sarah Posey, director, River & Rowing Musuem, Henley
Valerie Green Powell, Henley
John and Fiona Print, St Mark’s Road, Henley
Sue Prior, Nomad youth and community project, Market Place, Henley
Dororthy Proctor, Whitchurch, Shropshire
C A Pryke, Woodlands Road, Sonning Common
Sarah Pye, Sonning Common
R
Joshua Van Raalte, Kingwood Common
Elisabeth Ransom, Binfield Heath
Lee Rawlings, L&N Golf Management, Greys Green Golf Course, Peppard
Janet Rayner, Grange Drive, High Wycombe
Martyn Read, Mount View Court, Henley
Tony Read and Pat Thatcher, the Flower Pot, Aston
Anne Reavill, Nun’s Acre, Goring
Bernard Redway, Liebenrood Road, Reading
Richard Reed, Emmer Green
Katherine Rees, Harpsden
Barbara Reid, London Road, Twyford
Councillor Ian Reissmann, chairman, Townlands Steering Group
Lord Remnant, Northfield End, Henley
Ian Reynolds, Goring Heath
Oliver Riley, Highmoor Cross
Cynthia Rich, Henley
Fraser Richards, National accounts director, Smart Parking
Peter Richardson, Howe Hill, Watlington
Rolf Richardson, Wootton Road, Henley
Kevin Ridsdale, Harpsden Road, Henley
Jane Rigby, Catslip
Ben Riordan, High Street, Whitchurch
Amber Roberts, Acton, London
Susan Robson, Badgemore Lane, Henley
N Robinson, Sonning Common
Tony Roe, solicitor, Theale
Mary Romanes, Market Place, Henley
Mike Romans, Cromwell Road, Henley
Mike Rowbottom, Stoke Row
John Rowles
Vincent Ruane, Grove Road, Emmer Green
Richard Rule, Church Avenue, Henley
Freya Ruparel, Henley
Tom Ryan, programming manager, Kenton Theatre, New Street, Henley
S
Mr S, Plowden Way, Shiplake
J S, Henley
T S, Henley
Joan Sable, Watermans Road, Henley
Catherine Saker, Loddon Drive, Wargrave
Susan Sandford, South Stoke Road, Woodcote
Paul Sargeantson, Britwell Salome
David Sarson, Lambridge Wood Road, Henley
Oliver Saunders, Greys Hill, Henley
Nick Scott
Mrs Joan Selman, Goring
Dr David Seymour, Waltham St Lawrence
Ann Shankland, Paradise Road, Henley
Ian Sichel, Lambridge Wood Road, Henley
Jessica Sierpowska, Henley
Edward Sierpowski, Crisp Road, Henley
Michael Skinner, Wyfold
Katie Sloan, marketing manager, Fidelity Group, Henley
Robert Small, Goring
Alan Smethurst, Twyford
Councillor Jane Smewing, Henley Town Council, St Mark’s Road, Henley
Andrea Smith, Henley
Paul Smyth, Friday Street, Henley
Bob Somers, Mount View, Henley
Helen Southby, Greys Hill, Henley
Pat Sparrowhawk, Nettlebed
Holly Spiers, director of hospices and fund-raising, Sue Ryder
Chris Spencer, King’s Road, Henley
Ann Spicer, Gallowstree Common
Gill Spiers
Holly Spiers, director of hospices and fund-raising, Sue Ryder
Mrs I Spiers, Harpsden Road, Henley
Jennie Spooner, Kingwood
Ione Stacey, Sonning Common
Chris Stanley, Preston Crowmarsh
Ken Stevens, Red House Drive, Sonning Common
William Stevens, Oaks Road, Shiplake
W Stevenson, Henley
Peter C Stone, Blandy Road, Henley
Val Stoner, Wyndale Close, Henley
Margaret Styles, Green Road, Early
Sheila Sugg, Henley
Peter Sutcliffe, Highmoor Cross
Kate Swinburne-Johnson,
co-chair, Henley Youth Festival
Peter Symons, Bell Street, Henley
Joanne Szego, Rotherfield Road, Henley
T
B T, Whitchurch Hill
Geoffrey Taylor
Jamie Taylor, Reading Road, Henley
Monty Taylor, Shepherds Green
Pat Taylor, Reading Road, Henley
Sophie Taylor, Lashbrook Road, Shiplake
Tony Taylor, Knappe Close, Henley
Ray Tee, Stoke Row
Kieron Thatcher, Caversham
David Thomas, Greys Hill, Henley
Geoff Thomas, Mill Road, Shiplake
Chris Thompson, Ancastle Green, Henley
John Thornley, Makins Road, Henley
Ian Tiffin, Northfield End, Henley
Brian Triptree, Henley
Victoria Trainer, Henley
Ian Tritton, Henley Lions Club
Adrian Turner, Goring
Mike Turnill, Blandy Road, Henley
David Tyldesley, Sonning Common
U
Douglas Ullah, Stoke Row
David Upsher, Gravel Road, Binfield Heath
V
Adrian Vanheems, Baskerville Road, Sonning Common
Joshua Van Raalte, Kingwood Common
Kate Verran
Sue Vivian-Wright, Greys Road, Henley
W
Kate Waddington, Fawley
Alfred Waller, Fawley
Peter Ward, King James Way, Henley
Alyson Warren, Fawley Bottom Lane, Middle Assendon
Brian Warren, Highdown Hill Road, Emmer Green
Debbie Warren-Price, Highmoor Cross
James Watkins, Grove Road, Sonning Common
Tracy Watkins, Berkshire MS Therapy Centre, Reading
David Watson, Cold Harbour, Goring Heath
Helen Watson, Cold Harbour, Goring Heath
Bill Weaver, Ash Copse, Dunsden
Arthur Weir, Maidensgrove
Roy T Welch, Makins Road, Henley
Linda Wellsteed, Bracknell
Val Wells-West, Priest Close, Nettlebed
Chris Wermann, Deanfield Avenue, Henley
Daphne Wheal, King’s Road, Henley
Graham Wheal, Wargrave
Vivienne Wheeler, Bradley Road, Nuffield
B White, Sonning Common
David and Melanie White, Burnham Rise, Emma Green
Ron White, Milton Close, Henley
Charles Whittaker, Henley
Judy Whittaker, Chairman, Henley Symphony Orchestra
Martin Whittaker, Lambridge Wood Road, Henley
Mike Wiggington, Cold Harbour
Elaine M Williams, Sedgefield Close, Sonning Common
Frances Williams, Gainsborough Crescent, Henley
Mark Williams, Russells Water
Simon Williams, Bix
Mike Willoughby, Lest We Forget project, Woodcote
Nick Wills, Charvil
Paul Willson, Pound Lane, Sonning
David Winchester, secretary, Henley Labour Party, Kennylands Road, Sonning Common
David E Winter, Belle Vue Road, Henley
Tony Winters, Old Barn Close, Benson
Phil Withers, Elizabeth Road, Henley
Barry Wood, Stoke Row Road, Peppard
Caroline Wood, Bath Road, Reading
David Wood, Maidensgrove
Janet Wood, Boston Road, Henley
Councillor Jeni Wood, chair, Peppard Parish Council, Stoke Row Road, Peppard
Angela Woolfrey, Birch Close, Sonning Common
Peter Woolsey, Binfield Heath
Roger Woolven-Allen, Caversham Park
Tony Wright, Greys Road, Henley
Gloria Wright, Twyford
Y
Eric Yarrow, Emmer Green
Lyndon Yorke, Booker Common
Susan Young
Z
Thomas Ziolkowski, Proudfoot Way, Aylsham, Norfolk
31 December 2018
