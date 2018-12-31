New Year message: Councillor Ian Hudspeth, leader, Oxfordshire County Council

EACH year the Henley Standard gives me the chance to wish the good people of Henley a very happy and prosperous New Year.

As 2019 hurtles towards us, I am writing this note while reflecting on a year that has absolutely flown by.

We started the year with freezing cold and plenty of snow and our gritter lorries and their drivers really earning their crust.

We then had one of the hottest and driest summers on recent record — many of you will remember our county council firefighters being active in dealing with field fires, including a large one near Shiplake in July.

It has been a year in which we at the county council have put a great deal of effort into getting on top of the condition of our roads.

We’ve put £10 million extra into road repairs and there’s more planned in the New Year.

In the early part of the year we will set our budget. Compared with some councils elsewhere in England, we are in a resilient position having taken many difficult decisions since 2010. There are still savings to make, however.

As in previous years, the year just passed has seen demands on our child and adult social care budgets rise once more.

In 2011 we had 425 children in care; we currently have approaching 800.

Our children’s social care budget was £46million in 2011 and we currently forecast it will need to be £95million in 2023.

As 2019 progresses, councils all over England will learn more what the future holds for their funding.

Information is likely to emerge from the Government’s departmental spending review, its review of the formula that governs what each individual council receives in grant funding and how business rates should be spent.

These will all shape our future services in Henley and the rest of Oxfordshire.

Regardless of the finances, our dedicated staff will continue throughout 2019 to serve the people of Henley in our areas of responsibility. These include our firefighters, highways team, the registration service (births, deaths and marriages), trading standards, social care for both adults and children, public health, libraries and many more.

As ever, in 2018 I have enjoyed my visits to Henley and the beautiful surrounding areas of the Chilterns when the chance has arisen.

I look forward to visiting Henley again during 2019 when the chance arises.

May you all have a wonderful 2019 and continue your much valued contribution to Oxfordshire’s identity and its thriving

economy.