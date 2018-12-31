I START by wishing everyone a prosperous and peaceful New Year.

I am pleased to have been able to talk to so many of you through my conversations in the street.

It is good that people feel happy to raise issues with me and do not have to wait for formal surgeries.

These are, of course, highly charged times in which we are living but I hope that we can look forward to more settled times in the future. I have spent the year undertaking a wide range of activities in the constituency, the House of Commons and representing the UK abroad.

Here, this has included going out with the police to see the issues they deal with, arranging a ministerial visit to our excellent Townlands Memorial Hospital, attending some of the First World War events that were held and also supporting the RAF’s century.

I was also pleased that I was able to introduce my own Private Members’ Bill in the House of Commons on helping to protect communities that have made neighbourhood plans.

It was one of the best attended such occasions that there has been in the house — largely due to the timing and its introduction just before a major Brexit debate!

Although the media like to think everyone in this area is wealthy, I recognise that this is not so.

I have raised problems faced by benefits claimants with ministers and tried to get a mobile Job Centre introduced to help better access.

It was also a great pleasure to work with Soha’s tenants to discuss how we can improve how they are regarded in the community.

There is no doubt that Brexit has dominated a lot of thought during this time and will continue to do so.

But for me it is important also to speak out for the everyday issues which affect people’s lives.

I wish everyone a good New Year.