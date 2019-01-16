Artist’s magic stays on show at gallery

AN exhibition showcasing the work of a surrealist artist who revolutionised printmaking in the 20th century has had its run extended until the end of the month.

“Julian Trevelyan: A Magician for his Time” opened at the Bohun Gallery in Reading Road at the start of November and was originally due to close shortly before Christmas.

But the success of the show, which features the artist’s paintings, collage and etchings, means it will now remain open until next Saturday (January 26).

Bohun Gallery owner Patricia Jordan-Evans said: “I have always found that to be surrounded by Julian Trevelyan’s images was a magical experience which has not diminished with time. His work was unlike that of any other artist I knew. Full of ingenuity and insight, it had an unmistakable quirky humour.

“Julian’s images offered me a world of real originality, of spatial paradox and a delicious, intelligent simplicity devoid of cynicism.

“His profound vision has resulted in a series of unique achievements which include a wonderful body of paintings, collages and etchings.

In the poet Kathleen Raine’s words, he was truly ‘a Magician for his time and generation — he was our Enchanter’.”

For more information, visit www.bohungallery.co.uk