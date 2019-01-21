New deputy police chief

THAMES Valley Police have appointed a new commander for the South and Vale area, which includes Henley and the surrounding villages.

Chief Inspector Matthew Bullivant, who has previously worked in the area, joined the force in 1997 and has held a number of roles, including incident management and tactical firearms.

He said: “I will be doing all I can to support our officers, staff and volunteers to ensure our communities remain a safe place to live and work.

“I plan to build on existing relationships in the local community and form new ones to empower and inform residents about both the work of the police and what can be done locally to help prevent crime.

“I will also look to further improve the effectiveness of the deployment of officers to the crimes that most affect the many different communities of South and Vale.”