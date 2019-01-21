Hot ears and hiccups... some things we just can’t explain

I WAS looking over my tax return the other day and a thought occurred to me: why do we yawn? We do it every day and yet I have never been completely sure as to why exactly we do it.

We associate yawns most closely with feeling tired or bored but, despite many theories having been put forward, no one has been able to explain it definitively. Hippocrates did his best two millennia ago when he suggested it was a way for us to release noxious air. As if we didn’t have enough ways to do that.

More recently, however, experts have theorised that it is more of a social action (think of how contagious a yawn is — I’m yawning now just writing about it and you may be yawning reading about it).

Others suggest that it is a way to control temperature in the brain itself. Either way there are no clear cut answers and this got me thinking about how many of the body’s other strange habits we can and can’t explain. Here are some of my findings:

Hot ears

I get particularly hot ears on occasions and I know I am not the only one.

If you tell someone you have hot ears, their response may predictably be along the lines of, “oh, someone’s talking about you again”.

Far from being such a supernatural occurrence, however, a hot ear is caused simply by an increase in blood flow to the ear in response, maybe, to a particularly emotional or embarrassing situation. The same process is involved in blushing.

In these situations our nervous system causes blood vessels in our skin to dilate, allowing more blood to the surface. This might also happen in response to a sudden change in temperature, exercise or eating some spicy food.

More seriously and thankfully more rarely, if the ear is also painful it could represent something called polychondritis, which is a phenomenon associated with the body’s own immune system and affects the cartilage as well as the overlying skin.

If it’s painful as well as hot, it’s worth seeing your GP but if it is the classic “ears are burning” it should all resolve quite quickly and, in the meantime, I would suggest simply cooling them with a cold flannel (and perhaps avoiding embarrassing situations!)

Deja vu

Like yawning, no one is really sure what causes this. We know it as the sensation of feeling as if one has lived through a situation before even though there is no certainty that this has happened.

Keanu Reeves would argue that it is caused by a glitch in the Matrix (if you’ve seen the film).

Of course there are several rather more serious theories. It could be that the brain is drawing upon a previously forgotten situation similar to the one experienced in the present and aligning the two incorrectly.

Or it could be triggered when real-life situations mirror events that have occurred in long forgotten dreams.

Another explanation might be a delay in the brain sorting the signals it experiences so there is a sort of echo, or that the brain’s own memory checking processes are sending out signals to correct errors in stored memories.

There have been studies into all of the above but this sort of work is difficult, not least because an episode of déjà vu is so unpredictable.

As such, it’s a mystery that remains unsolved and might remain so for some time.

Twitching eyes

Most of us will recognise this. You’re in a meeting and suddenly one of your eyes starts twitching and there is nothing you can do about it. It feels like it is incredibly obvious.

You rub your eye a bit as if you have something in it, desperately trying to mask the ongoing disobedience. There’s only a certain amount of time you can get away with this before looking odd and so you remove your hand, revealing your eye once more out of control. By then it’s too late. You’re certain they think you’re winking at them. It’s enough to give you a hot ear!

In reality, for anyone who has looked in the mirror during one of these occasions, the twitch of an eye is actually surprisingly subtle despite the sensation it brings.

But why does it happen? A muscle twitch is also known as a fasciculation and this is all that is happening in the muscle under the eye.

The vast majority of the time, these are benign and nothing to worry about, most likely being a result of local irritation of one of the nerves supplying the muscle.

People can get these fasciculations in other muscles as well, including the legs, and these generally resolve on their own in time.

Things like stress and fatigue have a significant causative role as do high levels of caffeine.

As such, the best way to combat repeated fasciculations is to get lots of rest and to stop drinking caffeinated coffee or other stimulants like tea or alcohol. If it is going on for more than two weeks or any of the affected area feels weak, it is worth seeing your GP in case there is another underlying cause.

Hiccups

Marco Polo and John F Kennedy are both known to have suffered from prolonged bouts of hiccups but the record for continuous hiccups is apparently 68 years.

It is classed as an involuntary contraction of the diaphragm, which is a layer of muscle that separates the chest cavity and the abdominal cavity.

As the diaphragm contracts, air is forced into the lungs but, just at the last moment, the glottis at the back of the throat snaps shut, giving that characteristic “hic” sound.

Just as the muscles in the legs and the eyes can sometimes twitch, a hiccup may just be a simple fasciculation of the diaphragm but, as with many other things, it may also not be quite that simple.

Annoyingly, no definitive explanation exists for hiccups either. In rare cases, such as a tumour pressing on a nerve, there is a specific cause but in the vast majority of cases we are forced to speculate on their origin. And speculate we do. In days gone by, the blame was placed squarely on elves! Thankfully, we have got beyond such hypotheses these days and now we are looking at more sensible suggestions.

Hiccups tend to come on more at times of stress or after eating certain foods but experts are looking into the idea that the hiccup is an inherent mechanism left over from our distant ancestors; distant enough to have been the first air breathing fish on land.

Part of their anatomy had to rely on closing (much like our glottis does when we hiccup) during this transition from water to air and some believe that, as the reflex has not caused us harm, it has remained as a remnant in our bodies.

Others have noted the fact that we hiccup even while in the womb and have speculated that perhaps it is a way to ready the upper airways for the outside world.

Whatever the cause, we have solutions. Giving someone a fright or holding your breath are just a couple of ways to help. This has a basis in science as it can increase vagal tone (a type of neurological signal passed through the body via the vagus nerve) that is involved in counteracting our fight and flight responses. Typically, this is what makes you faint if you are straining.

It may also be why such solutions as tongue pulling, pressing the eyeball and rectal massage have been utilised in days gone by, although I wouldn’t recommend them nowadays!

So there you have it, just a number of strange phenomena that we can’t be 100 per cent sure about.

I wish everyone a belated Happy New Year and will be back with another topic in a couple of weeks.