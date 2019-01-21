‘They check everything and even inspect your hands’

TUBBIES Diner at Henley station was given five stars at its last inspection in August 2017.

Jason Probets, who opened the café in March 2009, said: “We’ve always had a four- and five-star rating. It’s pretty easy to keep on top of things as the café is quite small.

“This is a good scheme and you should be able to get at least three stars without trying too hard. The paperwork only takes a few minutes a day to fill out and it’s a good way of making sure people understand what’s expected of them, particularly if they’re new and getting used to all the requirements.

“The inspectors are very careful if you’re serving anything like meat or fish because that’s one of the biggest risks and you have to show that you know how to store and prepare it properly.

“But I would agree that sometimes they are so picky that it can seem a bit pathetic. It’s like they’re trying to find things that are wrong — one time we lost a star for a side area that clearly wasn’t being used to prepare food.”

Cafe Buendia in Bell Street, Henley, was give five stars when it was last inspected in May 2017.

Nestor Castillo, who runs the business with his wife Alicja, said: “It’s a fantastic scheme as the inspectors always give plenty of advice and our five stars for hygiene is partly why we have good reviews on sites like TripAdvisor.

“It benefits us by showing how we can do things even better and we make sure that our staff training is based on the feedback we receive. We’ve been here 29 years and have always had good inspection results.

“It isn’t difficult but they are very thorough so you have to keep your standards high.

“The inspectors won’t give you that rating if you aren’t good enough — they check everything, including the toilets, and even inspect your hands to check they’re clean.”