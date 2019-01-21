School has fun new approach to learning

MOULSFORD Prep School offers boys superb opportunities for learning whilst having fun.

A restructured curriculum which moves away from the traditional Common Entrance preparation was successfully introduced in September 2017.

The focus is not only to prepare boys for senior schools, but also to ensure they have the skills for life beyond. The new curriculum encourages boys to have a go, take a well thought out risk and, on occasion, fail.

Exploration and enquiry is strongly encouraged and Moulsford life aims to develop boys’ resilience. The teaching programme is specifically designed to get the best out of boys, with plenty of practical and outdoor learning. Competitive sport remains a vital part of school life, with full advantage taken of the wonderful grounds and sports facilities, as well as teams and coaching to suit all levels of ability.

Music and drama remain popular at Moulsford and roughly three quarters of the boys from years three to eight play an instrument, with 14 per cent learning two. Places in the choir are hotly contested, with a total of 58 boys in the senior choir and 80 in the junior choir.

Our core values of respect, compassion and independence are at the heart of all that we do.

Expectations are high, in terms of manners and discipline, and the boys respond accordingly. There is a strong rapport between staff and boys, and a sense of mutual respect.

One measure of Moulsford’s success is the broad range of scholarships and exhibitions awarded each year. For 2018 at 13-plus, four boys gained awards to Abingdon, two to Radley, one to St Edward’s Oxford, one to Bradfield, one to Stowe and one to Wellington, all across a range of academic, sports, music and all-rounder awards. Other schools to which Moulsford boys have progressed this year include Marlborough, Eton, Magdalen College School, Shiplake and Pangbourne.

A daily bus service runs to and from Shiplake via Henley, with minibus routes via Watlington, Upper Basildon and Culham.