THE Loddon brewery in Dunsden, which sells its beers via pubs and supermarkets and also has an on-site shop, has a five-star hygiene rating.

Chris Hearn, who runs the business with his wife Vanessa, said he didn’t know this as he wasn’t told the outcome of the last inspection in February 2014.

“I’m delighted to hear we’ve got five stars although that never got back to us at the time,” he said.

“We weren’t sent a sticker either but if we had one we’d proudly display it on our door because we want people to know that we maintain high standards.

“We’re happy to comply because it ensures our products’ quality is as good as it can be and it’s pretty easy to keep up with the requirements. We maintain a daily audit of the whole brewing process and have the same documentation that food manufacturers need in order to sell to supermarkets and other large retailers.”

Westholme Stores in Wallingford Road, Goring, has had a five-star rating since its last inspection in October 2013.

Owner Jayesh “Jack” Patel, who has run the Londis grocery store with his wife Varsha for 31 years, said: “It’s mostly just a case of keeping things clean, keeping up-to-date records of things like temperature control in the fridges and freezers and ensuring stock is rotated and in date.

“It’s fairly straightforward but it can be stressful. Some years ago we were told off for not checking our dates, which can be a bit of a struggle. When you’re running a small business there are lots of things to stay on top of and it’s easy to accidentally overlook something.”