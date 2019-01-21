Inspections help keep us on our toes, say five-star restaurateurs

THE Crooked Billet restaurant in Stoke Row achieved a five-star rating at its last inspection in August 2016.

Owner Paul Clerehugh says: “Scores on the Doors is a good system as it sets clear, standardised rules for every local authority to follow, which means everyone’s assessed in the same way.

“Before it came in, the inspector’s personal outlook could play a part so a grumpy one might score the same premises less highly than a more positive one.”

He said the scheme meant businesses had more paperwork to do than previously.

“I totally understand the importance of that but in the old days you might have spent that time coming up with new dishes, for example,” said Mr Clerehugh.

“However, the scheme takes housekeeping and cleaning incredibly seriously so it’s onerous but for the right reasons.

“Looking to the future, I’m mindful that ever-improving standards could sanitise some dishes out of existence.

“There are all sorts of things that certain people enjoy, such as steak tartare, ‘blue’ steak, oysters or sushi that might not pass future legislation because they’re served raw or very minimally cooked.”

Orwells in Shiplake Row was given five stars in December 2017.

Ryan Simpson-Trotman, who runs the business with his husband Liam Simpson-Trotman, says: “It’s a good system as it keeps everything in line with the latest legislation and stops owners from getting lazy.

“When it began 10 years ago, it took a lot of people by surprise because they weren’t fully up to speed on things like the risk of cross-contamination so it has brought the general standard up.

“The system has kept up to date with the latest equipment in high-end kitchens while the inspectors give good guidance and the paperwork really isn’t that difficult.

“People should want to keep a paper trail for their own protection. For example, if someone claims they’ve had food poisoning from our steak tartare, we can prove it’s highly doubtful as we used the correct serving method to eliminate that risk.

“Several restaurants have recently been fined huge sums for food hygiene breaches, which is a pretty big incentive for staying on top of things.”