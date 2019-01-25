‘Granddad cabaret’ brings history to life

PLAYWRIGHT Miriam Sherwood has picked an unusual collaborator for her latest production — her late grandfather who died before she was born, writes Peter Anderson.

Jan “Laco” Kalina was a dramatist, satirist, collector of jokes and writer of cabarets who was born in Slovakia in 1913.

A Slovak Jew, he survived the Holocaust only to be imprisoned by the communists, who believed him a threat to the regime.

Now his story is being told in the form of a “granddad cabaret” written by Miriam, with original music by Thom Andrewes and Will Gardner.

Rendezvous in Bratislava is being performed at the South Street Arts Centre in Reading on Wednesday, January 30, at 8pm.

Digging through artefacts and stories from Laco’s remarkable life, Miriam pursues her grandfather’s voice through his own jokes, skits and songs, conjuring up an archival cabaret that reverberates with laughter from a very different place and time.

Featuring a live band of Slovaks, the show traces family connections across national, historical and political borders, and celebrates the power of laughter in troubled times.

For Miriam — and she hopes the audience — the show promises to be a special evening with “a whole range of emotions from laughing to crying”.

She said: “It is both theatrical and informal, with singing and dancing, original jokes from my grandfather’s scripts.

“It is both a cabaret and the story of my grandfather and my research into his life and career — a life that saw him working both in the theatre and radio writing revues, then as a Jew plucked from there and taken to a transit camp, only to be rescued from going to a concentration camp by the head of the radio station intervening to say he was needed. That wasn’t the end of his brushes with authority, as you will see!”

Given that Laco died in 1981, how did she become acquainted with his story?

“I knew him from his posters on the wall of my grandmother’s property in Munich when I stayed there. But neither her or my mother spoke much about him and his four-volume autobiography was in Slovak. I can manage spoken Slovak but written at the time was way above me.

“It was only when my grandmother died, and we were sorting out her and my grandfather’s property that we found all his scripts, notes and guidance books on how to write a revue.

“The evening is styled as he would have done a show, a number of pieces linked together with a narrator, some time travel involved, and some parts just done in front of curtain while the stage is being reset.”

Rendezvous in Bratislava has a running time of 90 minutes with no interval. The show is recommended for ages 12 and up.

For more information and to book, call the box office on 0118 960 6060 or visit www.readingarts.com

WEB EXCLUSIVE: BONUS QUESTIONS

When did you realise you had a skill for cabaret shows?

“I have always loved the theatre and was in a drama club from around seven years old. I was also into theatre and performance, even helping my friends put on concerts. In fact, two of them remained close friends after college and they are the ones who wrote some of the original music for this.”

Do you think satire and comedy are good escape hatches when the world around seems dark and oppressive?

“They can be, as well as a good weapon. Interestingly, something that came out of reading my grandfather’s autobiography was very similar to what I had expressed in my university dissertation — we must never lose our humanity. If we can laugh and make art and comedy then we still have humanity.”

Would you like to take the show to Bratislava?

“I did take the show over there as a work-in-progress last year, and it was well received. I would love to go back over there later this year, the plans are very much in the early stage, we have identified one festival, but it would be lovely to do a tour there.”

Are there other satirists or entertainers in your family you have come across since?

“Both my mother and grandmother are naturally open and extrovert, but my grandfather and I are the only ones who have taken to the stage.”

How do you relax away from the entertainment world?

“I do actually find working on shows relaxing, but away from that I love photography, using my grandfather’s old 1930s Leica. Then just sitting down and knitting or reading a fiction book.”