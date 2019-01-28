School’s going co-educational next year

WE are delighted to announce that the Oratory School is becoming

co-educational from September 2020. We look forward to welcoming girls and boys to the Oratory family.

The Oratory School offers a broad range of academic subjects and co-curricular activities for the sixth form students, within a framework of excellent pastoral support, helping them to learn the skills that are vital for success in the world today.

The Oratory places academic development at the centre of school life. In 2018 they celebrated another year of excellent exam results. Their value-added results at A-level place the school in the top three per cent of schools nationally.

As a smaller school, the pupils have the benefit of having great relationships with their teachers and tutors, who support them throughout their entire school career and who provide guidance, encouragement and advice to ensure that each and every pupil achieves their potential during the exam period and beyond.

The majority of the students gain entry to their first-choice university, including a good number of Russell Group universities for a variety of courses.

You can see the Oratory School in action, meet current pupils and staff and hear about their latest developments at the following events:

• Sixth form open morning on Saturday, February 9

• Whole school open morning on Saturday, March 9

For more information, visit www.oratory.co.uk