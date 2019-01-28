Inspiring young minds and creating bright futures is what we’re about

CLAIRES COURT is a school for families run by a family, providing education from three to 18 years.

The facilities and playing fields are what you would expect from a private school, but it is the feeling of belonging and our ethos that will help your child thrive and flourish.

Based on three sites across Maidenhead, Claires Court is a broad ability day school. The unique diamond all-through structure means girls and boys are taught separately during their junior and senior school years, but enjoy many joint learning opportunities outside of the classroom, while the nursery and sixth form pupils benefit from learning and socialising in a co-educational environment. The school is a happy place, full of ambitious, confident young people. Our exam results reflect the benefits of smaller class sizes, with pupils achieving well above the national average and our educational philosophy embodies those skills needed in learning and life.

About Claires Court School

Achievement is a key focus across all areas and your child will be given the support they need to academically achieve to the best of their ability as well as be encouraged to explore new opportunities and succeed in a variety of arenas through the excellent sport, music, art, drama and co-curricular activities.

Right from the early years, boys and girls are encouraged to investigate and discover, be creative and inquisitive, sometimes in the outdoor classroom, sometimes through the exploration of the digital world. As they progress through the school, the broad and challenging programme encourages pupils to stretch themselves, push their own boundaries and take a measure of their own strengths.

Learning through experience is encouraged and supported with an extensive range of trips and themed activities to develop collaborative learning and confidence. We provide an extended day with most of the activities included in our fees and our extensive coach service covers much of the local area and is adjusted to meet pupil demands.

This exceptional quality of education is more affordable and accessible than you think. There is a range of scholarships on offer.

