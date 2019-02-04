Keep your muscles strong and flexible with exercise

IF anyone has ever done the plank (balancing on your forearms and tip toes and keeping yourself as straight as possible for as long as possible) you will know it is as unpleasant as is it good for your core strength.

A minute is enough for me but you may be shocked to know that the world record for this is eight hours and one minute.

The human body is capable of amazing physical feats. The world record for the highest standing jump is 5ft 3in and the world record long jump is over 29ft (8.95 metres). The world record for the fastest talker is 655 words per minute.

Clearly we couldn’t do any of this without muscles.

The thing is, the tasks of muscles are so much more complex and varied than just providing strength or endurance. We are using them constantly — the heart is essentially a ball of muscle that contracts repeatedly for our entire lives while we also use muscles to breathe, to see, to hear and to stay sitting upright.

We use whole groups of them to perform tasks as “simple” as tying our shoelaces and others of more complexity like playing a mind-blowing guitar solo.

Overall there are in excess of 600 muscles in the body of incredible variety.

What is a muscle exactly? It is a type of soft tissue made up of cells, each of which consists of protein filaments (actin and myosin) that slide past each other in order to change the shape of the cells, thereby contracting or relaxing both the cell and the muscle as a whole. This is what gives them that elastic quality that is so vital in allowing us to move.

The largest is generally considered to be the gluteus maximus and the smallest ones are found in the ear.

Classically, we think of muscles as skeletal muscle - that is muscle that connects to bones and enables movement — but there are two other types: heart muscle, which I have already mentioned, and smooth muscle, which is an involuntary form found in the walls of organs.

Much of what we see as GPs involves musculo-skeletal issues — around 30 per cent — but if one delved deeper, issues involving any type of muscle would give a far greater percentage.

A heart attack, also known as a myocardial infarction (myo = muscle; cardial = heart; infarction = obstruction of blood supply) happens when heart muscle or myocardium is damaged due to loss of blood supply. This has knock-on effects in the ability of the heart to pump blood around our bodies.

The muscle in the walls of our blood vessels is lined with smooth muscle which contracts and expands in response to a plethora of chemical and neural signals, resulting in fluctuations in blood pressure. The smooth muscle that lines our digestive tracts contracts in waves that help carry food through to and from the stomach (a process known as peristalsis).

With all of that, GP consultations directly or indirectly involving muscular complaints are quite possibly closer to around 90 per cent of the total.

Skeletal muscle issues, however, remain the most obvious. In fact, it is possibly what gave the stuff its name in the first place.

Some people suspect that it was so named due to the biceps’ resemblance to a mouse under the skin (‘musculus’ = ‘little mouse’ in Latin).

Most commonly, either from going hard in the gym or from trying to plank for eight hours, we will experience what is referred to as DOMS (delayed onset muscle soreness).

Typically, this will happen 24 to 72 hours after exercising an area that is unaccustomed to exercise. Some theories suggest this is due to micro-tears in the muscle and will gradually sort itself on its own.

If we are unlucky, such activity might lead to an injury. A strain (or pulled muscle) happens when a muscle is overstretched or even torn.

Aside from pain, you may find that the area of injury also swells, in which case it should be treated with ice, rest and anti-inflammatory medication like ibuprofen.

As things start to improve, to get the blood flowing to the area to aid healing, gentle stretching and light exercise may help.

These injuries, obviously depending on the severity, can take between three and six weeks to heal unless you are Harry Kane or something and have access to an oxygen tent. (Incidentally he recently suffered an ankle ligament injury, which is different in that ligaments connect one bone to another whereas a tendon connects a muscle to bone.)

Often injuries to muscles can be far more insidious and most commonly involve the back or the hips. Whether it stems from an initial, sometimes innocuous, strain or even bad posture, there is always a possibility that even something slight can affect the way we walk or sit.

Over time, various groups of muscles are used to compensate, leaving others underused and weak.

Identifying weak muscle groups is a core principle in physiotherapy in order to strengthen them back up to a level where they can work against others that have become over-powered. The imbalance between a weak and an opposing strong set of muscles is a big factor in injury.

Our brain is essential in the function of muscles. Aside from the voluntary control we have over our skeletal muscle, the brain also provides inherent neurological control over our other muscles.

When it comes to things like controlling heart rate, for example, the brain can stimulate what is called the sympathetic nervous system by releasing adrenaline and causing the heart to beat faster in response to stress, or it can activate the parasympathetic nervous system to make it beat more slowly.

Too much parasympathetic stimulation, for example blowing out against a pinched nose, can stop hiccups, halt heart arrhythmias or just make us faint. Our brain can be fooled, though. We have all had that sensation when we are just going to sleep and suddenly jump clean up from the bed. This happens as the brain senses all our muscles relaxing, mimicking the sensation we might get when falling over, and so activates its flight or fight response (sympathetic nervous system), making all of them contract again to try to rebalance. It’s called a “hypnic response”.

So it is clear that our muscles are important. More than allowing us to move (a pretty useful thing in itself), they are integral to living and breathing.

Beyond their obvious uses, they have more subtle functions, not only through the digestion of our food, but also in the focus of our eyes and the control of our bladders.

Stretch receptors embedded in the body of muscles give us perception of the position or movement of parts of our body (proprioception). As we repeat certain movements over and over again, we become accustomed to them (important in dancing, playing music or even entering a pin code), building what is known as “muscle memory”, although this is more the brain’s claim to fame.

Keeping your muscles strong is important, as is their flexibility. Pilates and yoga are fantastic ways of warding off those muscle aches. Getting up and moving about every so often through the day is also beneficial. Not only will it ward off injury but this will make you feel better in yourself, give you more energy and increase your confidence day to day.

However, you may be pushing it if you’re aiming for eight hours of the plank.

• Next time: Blood pressure.