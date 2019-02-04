WI Roundup

BENSON

WE met in Benson Parish Hall on January 16.

Our president welcomed everybody back for the start of our 93rd year and was very pleased to note that all of our current members were present and all had renewed their subscriptions.

Business was discussed, including events from News & Views, ideas for our Oxfordshire Federation centenary celebrations and our forthcoming meetings.

Our small outings organiser offered some interesting visits to the local Corn Exchange for a film and live streaming evenings. Five members will be attending the live streaming of Don Quixote later this month.

Following a successful coffee morning in January, members will be visiting the Cartshed Café in Preston Crowmarsh again this month.

Members were presented with a 1949 edition of an Oxfordshire Federation recipe book called 500 Jolly Good Things, which has gone into our archive box.

The evening continued with drinks and nibbles, provided by the committee, and a catch-up with friends to celebrate the start of the new year.

Our next meeting will be at Benson parish hall on Wednesday, February 20 at 7:30pm.

For more information, email bensonwi@oxfordshirewi.co.uk

CAVERSHAM

OUR January meetings are an opportunity for any one of the members to talk about a topic which is particularly interesting.

Previously we have had a wide variety of talks and demonstrations.

This year, our president took us into the world of science, which is her interest and career.

For an hour we learned facts and had demonstrations about the way things from the temperature in industrial processes to the weight of potatoes in the supermarket are measured, with long-standing world-wide co-operation between international organisations. This ensures that when we purchase a kilogram of anything, anywhere, it really is the same weight.

The scientists are continuously working to ensure the validity of the measurements we use on a daily basis around the world.

The complexity of the task is such that their measurements can be better than even 0.0001 per cent of the value.

This certainly took us into realms we had never known were there.

February’s meeting will stay on the science theme as we will welcome a local professor whose focus is on climate change.

We are looking forward to learning more about it and discussing what we might be able to do to help.

Ladies are very welcome to visit our friendly group: your first three visits are free.

We meet at Church House, Church Road, Caversham, on the third Thursday of the month at 7.30pm, which helps avoid childcare issues. There is parking nearby and a lift to the first floor meeting room.

For more information, call secretary Romayne Flight on 0118 947 5176, or search online for “Caversham WI” or visit https://tinyurl.com/hwzj6zy

CHAZEY

MEMBERS found themselves in a froth of satin and silk as Pat Williams invited us all to look back at the history of wedding dresses.

Pat pointed out that a wedding is one of the three big public events in life, along with baptism and burial — but the only one where the main participants are aware of their part in it!

And what the bride chooses to wear for the big day will remain one of her significant memories for the rest of her life, whether she still has the husband or not.

Some members had brought along their own wedding dresses.

There was a flowing apricot silk gown from the Thirties, complete with a seed pearl headdress, a classic white, high-waisted, made-to-measure dress from 1967 and an off-the-peg boned-bodice dress and jacket picked up from Laura Ashley in 1984 for £75.

Other members had brought along photograph albums of their own or relatives’ weddings and several of us gazed fondly at how thin we all used to be!

Pat showed us some samples of the colourful green and purple fabrics, often adorned with fur or jewels, which were worn by the super-rich in years gone by.

Some dresses, she said, were so heavily encrusted with precious stones that the bride had to be carried into the church.

The lower classes, meanwhile, had to make do with a simple frock of wool or linen with wide, laced seams to let out so as to last a lifetime as the bride’s best dress.

In the 1700s pink became a fashionable colour for wedding dresses until someone came up with the rhyme “Marry in pink and your fortunes will sink”, which rather put an end to that.

Another rhyme had a more positive effect. “Marry in blue and your husband will be true” even gave rise to the popularity of the sapphire in engagement rings.

It was actually Queen Victoria who started the trend for wearing white when she married Prince Albert in February 1840 at St James’s Palace.

She wore a white satin dress with an overskirt of Honiton lace, which she later recycled to wear over her trademark basic black during her diamond jubilee.

Even our own Queen had to buy the material for her Norman Hartnell-designed wedding dress with the help of coupons as wartime rationing was still in force when she married Prince Philip in 1947.

Pat also showed us photographs of other royal weddings, from the Queen Mother’s in 1936, through Princess Margaret’s wedding to Anthony Armstrong-Jones in 1960, the Princess Royal’s, both of Prince Charles’s weddings, right up to Zara Phillips, William and Kate and Harry and Meghan. Every bride looked beautiful and many set trends at the time.

This enjoyable afternoon is just one example of the entertaining speakers who visit us on the first Friday afternoon of the month at St Andrew’s Hall in Caversham Heights.

If you’d like to join us. you can find us on Facebook or email chazeywi@gmail.com

CLEEVE BY GORING

MIKE GREEN, of the South Oxfordshire Archeological Group, was the speaker at the first meeting of 2019.

He talked largely about the dig at Gatehampton which had been in progress for 20 years.

Although many members were familiar with the site, they were all enthralled to learn and handle some of the recent discoveries.

These included two “motto beakers” made in north Germany, which are examples of only 28 found in Britain.

The Roman villa in the Goring Gap was discovered in the Eighties.

This area had been part of the bread basket of the Roman empire with 80 per cent of the corn produced being exported to Europe.

Mike also talked briefly about a community history project at Blewbury which had established a community going back to early Saxon times, work at Stadhampton on a lost mansion and excavations in woods at Harpsden. Chris Cox, the president, dealt with the business agenda, which included votes on the proposed resolutions for the National Federation’s annual meeting in June.

Members were almost equally divided between the resolutions on “Improving plant biosecurity in the UK”, “Improving the natural landscape”, and “A call against the decline in local bus services”.

All three show the concerns of a rural community.

The meeting concluded with a quiz question on the county of Oxfordshire, part of a series for this year since the Oxfordshire Federation is celebrating 100 years of its foundation.

Details of future meetings are on the GENIE online calendar.

COCKPOLE GREEN

ON Wednesday, January 16, our president Adrienne welcomed members to our first meeting of the year at the earlier time of 12.30pm.

Members sang Jerusalem before listening to a brief report on business matters then settling down to enjoy a fish and chips lunch together. All agreed it was a wonderful start to the New Year.

Thanks were given to Adrienne for organising the delivery from a fish and chip shop in Twyford.

After lunch coffee or tea and chocolates were served by the committee. A game was organised by Sheila Williams, who provided all the equipment necessary for a beetle drive.

It took members back in time to the days when this game was so popular.

The 25 members present were then split into five tables and the beetle paper, pens and dice were handed out before the fun started!

The object of the game was to be the first to make a beetle, with a head, two antenna, two wings and six legs.

There was much hilarity and laughter as some players took ages to throw their first “six” so they could draw a beetle body.

It was terrific fun and frustrating too as the attachments were dependent on the number thrown on the dice. Some members were creative with the beetles they drew, others designed beetles that looked funny to say the least!

There was lots of excitement too as the members competed against each other to be the first to make a complete beetle and then shout lustily, “Beetle!”

The next meeting will be held at Crazies Hill village hall on Wednesday, February 20 at 2.30pm.

The speaker will be member Shirley Collie whose talk is entitled “The British Legion”.

There will also be a bring and buy table, so there is a wonderful opportunity to offload some unwanted items and at the same time an opportunity to find some bargains.

GREYS

ON a cold and drizzly afternoon, a warm welcome awaited members at Greys village hall for their first meeting of 2019.

Our president Val greeted 13 members and four visitors and gave the apologies of four members who were unable to be present.

Two members, Janet and Josie, were given birthday posies.

Janet, our secretary, outlined the final shortlist for the 2019/20 WI resolutions and members voted for their choice, which was “Against the decline in local bus services” with the aim of increasing subsidies and providing a better service.

This result will be forwarded for further discussion and final voting at the National Federation’s annual meeting in June.

Merryl, programme secretary, outlined the new programme for March to February 2020.

A draft copy will be distributed to all members at our February meeting. The programme itself, including competitions and the tea rota, will be ready after the annual meeting in March. Merryl asked for comments.

Members discussed the venue for our traditional summer outing, a choice between Waterperry Gardens and Boughton Castle. A decision will be taken at our next meeting.

Val then introduced our speaker, our very own Joyce Robins. Joyce showed us how to create an all-year round garden in a pot with shrubs and flowers and a basket of herbs.

Both these are portable and can be placed by the back door, handy for useful herbs for the cook.

The pot was underplanted with small bulbs for spring, which were already shooting, a small goldcrest evergreen near the back and a variety of plants, many of which are trailers, including a blue periwinkle, a roaming robin and a primrose.

She said the plants were, of course, down to personal choice.

She then explained how to plant up the pot and maintain it.

Next Joyce demonstrated how to create a herb basket, lining the basket and planting sage, rosemary, apple mint, chives, thyme and chervil.

Fortunately, she had written a handy guide to herbs, a copy of which was distributed to all present with our monthly newsletter.

Both these were prizes in the raffle and the herb basket was won by Stephanie Tomlins.

Finally, Joyce showed us how to add herbs of choice, in her case rosemary, thyme and savoury, to a small bottle of virgin olive oil, then marinate these for at least two weeks to make a wonderful salad dressing.

She was thanked by everyone for this lovely presentation and, not surprisingly, our raffle was very popular.

After a gorgeous tea, provided by Millicent and Josie, Val closed the meeting.

Our next meeting will be at Greys village hall on February 20 at 2.30pm when Mary Gregory will speak on the subject of “Adopt, donate and empower: the work of the Associated Country Women of the World”.

Mary will talk about ACWW’s beginnings, its work and how we in Oxfordshire are helping and supporting its initiatives.

Bring any unwanted foreign or English coins, which will be donated to ACWW to help it invaluable work. We look forward to seeing you.

HAMBLEDEN

WE have had a very positive start to 2019.

Thirty-one members attended our January meeting and we were very pleased to welcome a new member.

During our meeting we discussed our three centenary projects, which are all progressing well — Hambleden WI will be 100 years old in April.

We were delighted to welcome our speaker Debbie Lawrence, an essential oil therapist who practises in Marlow.

Debbie gave a very informative and interesting talk on the uses and benefits of many essential oils.

We were able to smell many of the oils and learnt that many conditions, for example, hayfever, colds and flu, digestive problems and even snoring, can be helped by using oils.

Debbie followed the talk by chatting with members on an individual basis and giving samples for us to try.

After the talk, we all enjoyed tea and refreshments, which were kindly provided by Christine Hatfield, Margaret Spratley and Suzie Livesey.

Our next meeting will be held at Hambleden village hall on Thursday, February 14 at 7.30pm. The speaker will be Mike Dewey talking about “The shopping experience in Wycombe and Marlow 1945-70”.

To see our 2019 programme, please visit www.hambleden-wi.org

HARPSDEN

THERE were quite a few members missing from the January meeting with varying reasons for absence — possibly winter ailments but, in one member’s case, enjoying the sun in Madeira.

Pat Eades introduced the speaker, Dave Maycock, who told us all about brass-rubbing.

Dave had brought along a large display of resin copies (or maquettes) of many brasses around the country.

Some brasses were ostentatious, the family showing to the world how rich they were. We could call this “Medieval bling”. These brasses may have cost as much as £120 in the 1300s.

The landed gentry often instructed engravers before their death, thus making sure of a suitable epitaph.

The metal for brasses came mainly from the Continent and some from Denmark.

The brass would be set in purbeck marble. When completed it would be sent to the designated church, which could have been anywhere in the country, thus using waterways and roads for transportation.

The design of the brass tells of the fashions and of the ancestry and heraldry of the deceased. Often the figure was depicted standing on a lion, denoting the bravery of the individual.

Another item showing wealth was the incorporation of buttons on the garments. Dave had a copy of the brass of the Countess of Warwick in the 1400s showing buttons on her dress.

In the time of Henry VIII brocade was used for dresses and was shown on the brasses, together with lace headdresses. During the time of Elizabeth I, the Stuarts and Oliver Cromwell brasses were more subdued and it wasn’t until the Victorian era that brass-rubbing itself began to be used for posterity.

Dave interspersed his descriptions of the brasses with a lot of useful historical facts, which made his talk even more interesting.

He then surprised members by producing all the equipment needed for everyone to create their own brass rubbings.

After choosing which brass to use from his large selection, members were told how to set about the task.

So, with black paper affixed to the maquette, members began rubbing away.

Dave gave everyone a write-up of each brass that had been created, which was most helpful and wound up a very enjoyable and enlightened afternoon.

The competition was for a “small brass ornament” and was won by Pam Hails with Rose Musselwhite second and Shirley Weyman and Anne Thornton tied for third.

Pat then took us through the items in News & Views, which had a picture on the cover of Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut and a woman to boot!

Helen will be the afternoon speaker at the Oxfordshire Federation’s annual meeting at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford on March 26. The morning speaker will be Emma Bridgewater, the pottery designer and businesswoman who is also president of the Campaign to Protect Rural England and a patron of the Heritage Crafts Association.

The cost to attend the meeting is £21, which includes a buffet lunch.

On April 9 Peter Lawrence, one of the most loved tutors at Denman College, will give a talk to be followed by a delicious tea. The cost is £17.

The weekend of November 22 to 24 is set aside for the Oxfordshire Federation.

There are various courses available in which to take part with varying prices. Full details can be found in News & Views.

There is an outing to Stratford-upon-Avon on April 29. This will include a visit to the National Trust property Hanbury Hall.

Some members are going to the “Dance through the decades” event February 18 celebrating the centenary of the Oxfordshire Federation.

The Beechwood Group meeting will be on April 8, hosted by Harpsden WI.

Our next meeting is on February 13 when Mike Payne will be speaking about “The history of Pinewood Studios“.” The competition will be for “Something small and old”, which should bring forth some interesting items!

The meeting will be in Harpsden village hall, starting at 2.30pm. Visitors are always very welcome.

HENLEY-ON-THAMES (HoT)

OUR first meeting of 2019 got off to a tasty start as we welcomed author Jenny Malin who came along to talk about her book, A Grandmother’s Legacy, which is full of wonderful Anglo/Indian recipes handed down through five generations of her family.

The book is as much a family history as a cook book and Jenny was kind enough to share many stories with us about her history in India and how the book came to be published along with some delicious authentic Indian snacks she had made.

After the talk our president Katie went through the business and said she was happy to welcome some new members.

The choices for the WI resolution were discussed and Alison, our secretary, took the vote of members.

At our next meeting we will welcome Donna, a beauty and massage therapist, to tell us all about skin care using organic natural products.

This will take place at Sacred Heart Church hall in Walton Avenue, just off Vicarage Road, on February 15 at 7.30pm.

Please come along and join us. For more information, please email hotwi@oxfordshirewi.co.uk

MILL GREEN, WARGRAVE

A VERY enjoyable Christmas dinner was held in the Sansom Room on Wednesday, December 5.

It began with punch kindly provided by Pat Jones followed by dinner catered by Nikki Alston and then, as usual, members’ chat time.

On January 2 a members’ evening was held in the Hannen Room with supper provided by the committee.

There was a game of Call My Bluff organised by Carol Evans.

PEPPARD

AT the January meeting, Peggy Johns gave us an informative talk on strokes and how to avoid them, emphasising how important it is to us to call for help as soon as possible.

It seems that strokes will increase in the future due to lifestyle so we must be aware of those around us.

Group 5 provided tea, group 3 the raffle prizes and Kathie Anderson a plant.

Our next meeting will take place at Peppard war memorial hall on Wednesday, February 13 from 2pm. Visitors wil be most welcome to join us when Michael Macleod will lead us.

REMENHAM

WE started our January meeting with a welcome and “Happy New Year” from our president Daphne Austen.

She then introduced our speaker James Birdseye, a paramedic.

He started his talk by explaining the area he covers, which is the South-East from Milton Keynes to Portsmouth.

James then went through, very comprehensively, all the issues that paramedics deal with, including mental health cases, cardiac arrest, chemical incidents such as the Salisbury poisoning last year, stabbings, arterial fibrillation, strokes, stress and panic attacks as well as all the usual accident and emergency matters.

Paramedics are trained up to the level of junior doctors. All this takes its toll and it is not unusual for paramedics to suffer from work-related stress after several years on the job. The cost of a fully equipped ambulance is now at least £300,000.

James’s talk was made even more interesting as he is a local chap and had been at school with several of our members’ children.

Anne Francis gave him a heartfelt vote of thanks on behalf of us all for an enlightening and very interesting talk.

We then went into the business part of the meeting, with a report on the Christmas lunch at the Bull pub in Henley. This had been very much enjoyed, even if the helpings were rather large.

The forthcoming events included an outing to Calendar Girls in March.

A team of four members has entered a Berkshire quiz night.

The Berkshire book has now been printed and is on offer to members at £9 per copy.

The Berkshire spring council meeting will be at the University Hall in April and nine members have signed up to attend.

Our February gathering will be our annual meeting and will be preceded by lunch.

Judy Palmer has been elected our “green” member as there is a WI challenge to improve WI members’ recycling habits. We must all do our best.

The resolutions put forward by members were:

1. Proving plant bio-security. This requires that all plants, soil and containers are checked to prevent diseases entering our country.

2. Trees, 4,400 are needed to be planted annually. This is a problem caused by so many housing estates being built.

3. Pelvic floor education as so many suffer in silence, resulting in operations.

4. Another suffer in silence is menstrual health. So many have massive problems and cannot afford protection.

5. The decline in local bus services. So many are now cut off, causing children problems getting to school and more loneliness among the elderly.

6. “Don’t fear the smear”. So many women’s lives could be saved by regular screening.

There was so much to discuss, all important to all. All members were given a slip on which to register their vote. These will be sent to the Berkshire WI with others.

ROSEHILL

PRESIDENT Arlene Riley welcomed members and visitors to our first meeting of 2019 on Wednesday, January 2 by wishing everyone a “Happy New Year”.

She told us that a record of the December meeting was available for all to see.

Secretary Mary Robinson said that the resolution form in WI Life needed to be completed and returned before our February meeting. We were also informed that the annual meeting observer tickets needed to be applied for by February 5.

Treasurer Judith Sharp was collecting membership subscriptions.

Buttonholes were handed out to those with birthdays in January.

Arlene then told us that Pat Butler would not be renewing her membership due to ill-health and thanked her for her contribution to Rosehill WI over the years. We all wish you well, Pat, and hope you might visit us some time.

Arlene also reported that Margaret Pyle had had an operation and was recovering well. Take care, Margaret, we look forward to seeing you again soon.

The Scrabble group met twice in January and the book club once. The cinema group went to see Mary Poppins Returns and Ladies That Lunch went to Café Rouge.

Arlene then introduced our speaker Paul Whittle to talk about “Steam to Mandalay”.

It was a very interesting talk, with slides, about the history of Burma with all its political upheavals over the years.

Part of the talk was about a steamer trip on the River Irrawaddy from Mandalay heading north.

From the slides we were able to see many and varied temples, all very lavishly decorated.

After the talk we had a cup of tea and biscuit followed by the raffle.

The next meeting will be held on February 6 at 2pm. We meet on the first Wednesday of the month at St Barnabas’ Church hall in Emmer Green.

SHIPLAKE

JOAN JOLLEY welcomed two new members to the January meeting and reminded everyone that subs were due.

She announced that the votes for this year’s resolutions should be made and submitted.

The committee has decided that Shiplake WI will take part in the 100-mile walk as part of the Oxfordshire Federation’s centenary celebrations and anyone interested could meet up at the Corner Shop on February 15 for the first walk.

Stoke Row WI has invited two of our members to attend its birthday meeting in February.

Sue Lines gave the final arrangements for the trip to see Guys and Dolls and announced that she was considering some future trips to Cliveden and to the a recycling centre. Items of interest from News & Views were then discussed, including the Oxfordshire Federation’s annual meeting at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford where Helen Sharman will be one of the main speakers, Peter Lawrence at Denman College and the speakers selection day.

Members were reminded that tickets for the Shaddo producion of Merlin, a Spellbinding Pantomime were on sale at the Corner Shop.

There will be a quiz at the Memorial Hall on Friday, March 1 and it is hoped a WI team will enter.

Members were treated to an excellent talk by Sarah Smith, who is a local medical herbalist and holistic massage therapist specialising in women’s health, fertility and pregnancy care.

She explained how she trained and gained her degree in herbal medicine.

Sarah now works at the Treatment Rooms in Henley, having spent some time working from a caravan in a friend’s garden.

She told how she uses the herbs to treat various ailments and how the herbal treatments can be administered as creams or lotions, as capsules or as tinctures in alcohol which can be made into teas or infusions.

She has chosen 13 herbs which will improve women’s health and can help many conditions of the skin, joints and breathing. Each treatment is specialised to the individual as she also considers the emotional and social aspects of the patient.

She went on to explain the various herbs, their particular uses and where they are grown or made.

It was a most interesting talk and the members were keen to ask many questions.

After the speaker, members enjoyed an excellent tea. The tea hostesses were Sue Evans and Lynn Boros.

The winner of the flower of the month competition was Joyce Vernon with a hellebore and the winner of the competition for “An old pot of medicine or a herbal remedy” was Wendy Channel with a tin of Zam-Buk.

The speaker at the February meeting will be Simon Jones who will be talking about antique valuations.

More details about Shiplake WI are on the Shiplake villages website. Visitors are always welcome.

SONNING COMMON

OUR president Jenny Ward welcomed 52 members, six visitors and our speaker Ellie Bunn to thr January meeting.

It was a very busy start to the meeting. Reminders were given that subs were due.

The resolution selection slips were collected and Jenny explained the importance of voting for the resolution which meant the most to you.

This would lead to a decision as to which resolutions would be put forward to delegates at the National Federation’s annual meeting in Bournemouth in June.

A table had been dedicated to the collection of dry foods and other suggested items to be donated to the Nomad food bank in Henley. Our members’ generous donations were plentiful and numbered over 100 items.

Sue Frayling-Cork gave an update on local health issues, including her enquiries regarding how the recent government funding for care of the elderly would be spent in South Oxfordshire. She was yet to receive replies.

Sue clarified that as most of us attend Sonning Common Health Centre, which comes under the South Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group, if treatment/surgery at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, requires post-operative services i.e. physiotherapy etc., these would be offered by a hospital facility in South Oxfordshire, not Reading.

Carol Townhill and a small group of our members went to the Christmas Songs event held at Didcot Civic Hall.

Carol said it was a very enjoyable evening of music, singing and entertainment from a comedian and magician. It was lots of fun and everyone joined in with enthusiasm.

The icing on the cake was Pauline Goddard dressed as the Sugar Plum Fairy!

Jo Denslow reported on our own festivities.

We had a splendid Christmas lunch at Badgemore Park Golf Club organised by Jane Handley and Carol Townhill.

The theme was “Sparkle” and many of the outfits worn certainly sparkled. The food was delicious.

Jane and Carol had organised a very tempting raffle with super prizes.

Once again, our Christmas lunch was much enjoyed by everyone and Jenny presented Jane and Carol with a floral gift as thanks.

In early January, a belated Christmas dinner was enjoyed at the Shoulder of Mutton pub in Playhatch.

This was also organised by Jane and Carol and with their brilliant organisation another successful evening was had by all. Barbara Pike won the main raffle prize, which was a hamper with Prosecco and goodies.

A huge round of well-deserved applause was given to Jane and Carol for all their hard work organising both these events.

Sue Hedges told us that she had taken some of her family and two of her grandchildren to the Peter Pan pantomime at the Birmingham Hippodrome Theatre.

This was a WI event and included in the ticket price were morning craft sessions for the children.

The adults were given a talk on the extraordinary women who had appeared at the Hippodrome. A tour of the theatre was also offered, as well as free ice creams!

In the afternoon, all sat down to enjoy the pantomime with much excitement.

Sue said she thoroughly recommended this event and her grandchildren had a super day out.

Jenny then highlighted further items of interest in News & Views, including forthcoming trips.

Alison Bishop then introduced our speaker Ellie Bunn from the recycling team at South Oxfordshire District Council, which is now combined with the Vale of White Horse district council.

She was very proud to inform us that the councils had come second in the national recycling council awards.

Ellie told us that the district council had awarded the contract for all recycling collection and processes to BIFFA and the company had retained the contract since 2009.

The journey and process of our rubbish, from our various household bins to its final process, when explained, is quite extraordinary.

Ellie clarified what goes in what bin and that each local authority may do it differently, with different collection bins, colours and recycling processes.

South Oxfordshire District Council works exceptionally hard at keeping up with technology and new science that leads to clean waste management and this has led to it no longer putting any rubbish into landfill, which is a great achievement.

The council’s comprehensive website explains clearly what can and what cannot be recycled.

Economics plays a huge part, particularly with countries like India and China no longer wanting to buy our plastic waste, so the council has to come up with new, better and cleaner environmental processes all the time.

Ellie’s talk was both fascinating and informative and gave us lots to think about regarding our time on this planet and that of future generations as well as a renewed determination to do our own bit towards it.

Alison Bishop gave the vote of thanks.

The raffle and refreshments followed. Ellie judged the competition for an upcycled milk container. The winner was Jane Handley who had managed to create an owl with the addition of paper wings and clever use of a marker pen.

The flower of the month competition was won by Chris Gibson with Jenny Ward second and Jo Denslow third.

Jenny thanked everyone for coming and wished us all a safe journey home.

SOUTH STOKE

FOR the first meeting of the new year we met in the village hall on January 8.

We were very pleased to welcome back Maureen Strike, a returning member.

Four members were celebrating their birthdays in January.

After dealing with WI business, Rita Mann gave details of two proposed trips to the Royal Hospital Chelsea and Hanbury Hall and Stratford-upon-Avon as well as a forthcoming visit to Denman Collage.

This year the Oxfordshire Federation is celebrating its centenary, with a number of events planned throughout the year.

Instead of a speaker we had a food-related quiz organised by Jan McGhee. This proved very entertaining, especially as we had to create a three-course meal using all the listed items that remained following an elimination process.

Jan and Dorothy provided a delicious tea.

Our next meeting will be at the village hall on February 12 when our speaker will be telling us about the work of “The blood bikers”. Visitors are always welcome.

STOKE ROW

OUR speaker for January was the inspirational rower Andrew Triggs Hodge, who won Olympic gold medals at the London Olympics.

What a delightful speaker he was — very natural and very honest.

He spoke about the downs as well as the ups, the massive strain on the body to attain the best and the toll it can take as well as the very big high when you win. He also spoke about his work since his retirement after the 2012 Games and his aspirations and plans to stage a large-scale river event (rowing, kayaking etc) starting in London and on a scale to equal the London Marathon.

We have been invited once again to join Woodcote WI members for their skittles day in March, which some us will be happy to do.

A walk and/or lunch is planned for later this month and some of us are recording our walking miles for the 100 miles in Oxfordshire as part of the county Federation’s celebrations.

We will reach 100 miles between us quite quickly but they have allowed for it to go on all year, so we may be up to 1,000 by then!

A scrumptious supper was supplied for us.

Andrew judged our competition for “Messing about on the river” which had some inventive entries. He chose a copy of the children’s book Wind in the Willows, submitted by our president Sandra, as the winner. Penny has sent in our entry for the 12 months in pictures of our WI, a national competition.

A further copy was in our raffle. Many of our members are pictured in the glossy pages.

Our walking netball at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School starts next month in fortnightly sessions and we look forward to hearing how members get on.

The groups continue to provide members with extra socialising in comfortable surroundings. Table games are also fun once a month.

The outings table was buzzing with people signing up for trips and events, including the Oxfordshire Federation’s annual meeting, which will be at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford.

We look forward to joining in with some of the federation events to celebrate its centenary.

WATLINGTON

AT our January meeting we had an interesting talk by Nick Brazil called “Namibia — the Land that God made in Anger”.

It is so called because of its mainly desert lands, which are beautiful but difficult to live in for the animals and nomads of the region.

Nick gave us an interesting insight into the history and geology of the country, where diamonds are still mined, as is uranium.

It is a tribal but peaceful country aptly named The Skeleton Coast.

Our WI had its New Year’s party at the Chequers Inn. We were all warmly welcomed and sat down to enjoy delicious food as we caught up with friends. Many thanks to Louise and her staff.

Our next meeting will be on February 13 when the talk will be about Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

In March we will hold our annual meeting. We meet in the town hall at 7.30pm and would be delighted to meet you. For more information, call Kath Gomm on (01491) 612939.

WOODCOTE

ANN LARDEN welcomed members on a cold January day and wished them a “Happy New Year”.

Celebrating their birthdays in January were Jenny Gough and Carole Shelley-Allen, who each received a birthday buttonhole.

Joan Soanes was celebrating a special birthday so was presented with a basket of flowers.

Unfortunately, our speaker had succumbed to a winter bug, so we had a quiz on body parts. This was easy once you knew the answers!

We had a delicious tea thanks to Shirley Bryant, Joan Soanes, Betty Thomas and Connie Vickery.We had news of the Oxfordshire Federation’s annual meeting, which will take place at the Kassam Stadium in Oxford in March.

The speakers will include Helen Sharman, the first British astronaut, and Emma Bridgewater, a pottery designer and businesswoman.

The lunch club this month will be visiting the Pack Horse. In March we will be playing skittles and having lunch in Wallingford.

The trip in January was to the Oxford Playhouse to see Sister Act, which was excellent, and the bloom of the month competition winner was Carole Shelley-Allen with a lovely hellebore.

Our March meeting will be our annual meeting, which will be followed by a beetle drive, so do come and join us.

We meet in the village hall on the third Wednesday of the month at 2.30pm.