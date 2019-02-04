Monday, 04 February 2019

Nordic walking graduates

THESE are the latest graduates from A Foot in the Chilterns at Greys Court with their Nordic Walking UK “passports” which entitle them to join walks with accredited instructors.

They are, left to right, Kevin Fitzsimons, Stacia Wrenn, Jason Wrenn and David Guy.

A Foot in the Chilterns offers Nordic walking tasters and classes and guided walks most days of the week in the Henley area.

There will be demonstrations in Henley market place tomorrow (Saturday) as part of the Henley Health and Wellbeing event.

For more information, call Anthea Osborn-Jones on 07966 245264, email info@afootinthechilterns.co.uk or visit www.afootinthechilterns.co.uk

