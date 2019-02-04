Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
Monday, 04 February 2019
THE next lecture will take place on Saturday, February 9 when Dr Anna Garnett will talk on the subject of “Flinders Petrie at Amarna and Amarna at the Petrie Museum”.
From 1891-1892, Flinders Petrie directed the first ever systematic excavations at Tell el-Amarna, focusing on the royal city and surveying the surrounding area.
This followed years of unregulated plundering.
Anna will give an overview of these excavations and discuss the Petrie Museum’s diverse collection of objects from these excavations.
The meeting will be held at Coronation Hall, Headley Road, Woodley, RG5 4JB, starting at 2pm.
04 February 2019
