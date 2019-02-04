Monday, 04 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THERE’S a curious old legend about how Queen Emma, who was the wife of King Canute, made Wargrave Manor a present to the Winchester Bishopric after she survived a royal ordeal by fire there.

Canute, who was her second husband, had died some years earlier and Emma was accused by the Archbishop of Canterbury of an amorous relationship with the Bishop of Winchester.

To prove her innocence, she had to walk over nine red hot ploughshares, a trial which she survived and which was captured in a well-known painting by William Blake.

Some claim that her feet were not damaged and that this was a miracle. It seems that historians are divided as to the accuracy of the account and even whether the building that she gave away stood on this site back in the middle of the 11th century.

Today, this impressive building is best seen from a considerable distance when walking alongside the River Thames below.

It is the private residence of the Sultan of Oman, hence my picture simply shows the gates.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33