Hidden Henley

THERE’S a curious old legend about how Queen Emma, who was the wife of King Canute, made Wargrave Manor a present to the Winchester Bishopric after she survived a royal ordeal by fire there.

Canute, who was her second husband, had died some years earlier and Emma was accused by the Archbishop of Canterbury of an amorous relationship with the Bishop of Winchester.

To prove her innocence, she had to walk over nine red hot ploughshares, a trial which she survived and which was captured in a well-known painting by William Blake.

Some claim that her feet were not damaged and that this was a miracle. It seems that historians are divided as to the accuracy of the account and even whether the building that she gave away stood on this site back in the middle of the 11th century.

Today, this impressive building is best seen from a considerable distance when walking alongside the River Thames below.

It is the private residence of the Sultan of Oman, hence my picture simply shows the gates.