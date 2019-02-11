Reading RSPB Group

THE group enjoyed a superb lecture by Andrew Cleave entitled “New Zealand — a natural paradise or conservation nightmare?”

There were photographs of most of New Zealand’s endemic species, including the kiwi, kea, kakapo, takahe and weka together with a summary of the threats they face — mostly from alien species introduced by man, such as rabbits, cats, rats and stoat.

The highlight of the talk was some spectacular shots of marine dwelling avian species of albatross, skua, petrels, penguins and cormorants taken during what must have been a once-in-a-lifetime voyage from Auckland to the Chatham Islands.

During this past weekend, while Oxfordshire and Berkshire were snowbound, 18 members of the group managed to escape the weather on a birdwatching trip to eastern Kent.

Although there was no snow, it was very cold, which probably explained why that elusive sawbill the smew, a male in resplendent black and white plumage, had arrived at the RSPB Dungeness reserve, allowing fine views.

The cold may also have induced a barn owl from its roost to look for extra sustenance in the middle of the day, quartering the ground while actively hunting at the Kent Wildlife Trust reserve at Oare Marshes.

It was at this same reserve that a dozen bearded tits were seen feeding on reedmace a mere 20m from the track. They were undisturbed and posed for a full 15 minutes, allowing ample photo opportunities.

The next meeting of the group will take place at Pangbourne village hall on Tuesday, February 12 at 8pm when Dr Richard Black will talk about “Operation Turtle dove”, the latest attempts to help the recovery of one of Britain’s most endangered species. Visitors are welcome.

For more information, visit www.reading-rspb.org