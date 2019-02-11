Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Who left theatre’s rubbish?

Sir, — How sad it was to see the fly-tipping of rubbish in Lambridge Woods (Standard, February 1).

However, the town itself gets its fair share for here’s a snap of dumped rubbish in the entrance to Bell Street Mews taken three weeks ago.

Although reported to South Oxfordshire District Council, it was 13 days before it was removed by the usual collection system.

In the meantime the local theatre was getting exposure that it did not deserve. Someone dumped it! — Yours faithfully,

Laureen Williamson

Bell Street Mews, Henley

