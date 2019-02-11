Hidden Henley

A GIRLS’ football coaching course run by the ... [more]
Wednesday, 13 February 2019
THIS marker in York Road, Henley, is set low so that it’s hardly noticeable.
It appears to be more recent than most of the subjects featured here.
The inscription is curious. It reads: “Wessex LT joint”. The old area of Wessex usually refers to the south-west counties of England like Hampshire, Dorset, Somerset and Wiltshire, so I am wondering what this could mean. Can anyone help please?
11 February 2019
More News:
POLL: Have your say