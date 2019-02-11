Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Hidden Henley

Hidden Henley

THIS marker in York Road, Henley, is set low so that it’s hardly noticeable.

It appears to be more recent than most of the subjects featured here.

The inscription is curious. It reads: “Wessex LT joint”. The old area of Wessex usually refers to the south-west counties of England like Hampshire, Dorset, Somerset and Wiltshire, so I am wondering what this could mean. Can anyone help please?

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33