We use the latest technology to equip children for the future of work

CLAIRES COURT in Maidenhead, Berkshire, is a school for families run by a family, providing education from three to18 years.

Our unique “diamond” structure means girls and boys are taught separately during their junior and senior school years, while nursery and sixth form pupils benefit from learning and socialising in a co-educational environment.

The school is committed to delivering an education which provides children with the tools needed for the future.

Claires Court has been in the cloud for more than six years after hosting the country’s first and largest rollout of Google Chromebooks.

Years five and six geography and English classes trialled virtual-reality headsets, which has now spearheaded further trials featuring augmented-reality “expeditions” as well as sophisticated Google mapping.

James Wilding, Claires Court’s academic principal, said: “Our aim is to equip pupils with the type of computational thinking that will make them a star attraction for all employers of the future.”

Come along to our next open morning on Friday, April 26, from 9.30am to 11.30am and discover more about the school’s personality with a pupil-led tour.

For more information and further open event dates, visit www.clairescourt.com

About Claires Court School

Achievement is a key focus across all areas and your child will be given the support they need to academically achieve to the best of their ability as well as be encouraged to explore new opportunities and succeed in a variety of arenas through the excellent sport, music, art, drama and co-curricular activities.

Right from the early years, boys and girls are encouraged to investigate and discover, be creative and inquisitive, sometimes in the outdoor classroom, sometimes through the exploration of the digital world.

As they progress through the school, the broad and challenging programme encourages pupils to stretch themselves, push their own boundaries and take a measure of their own strengths.

For more information, please call the registrar on 01628 327700.