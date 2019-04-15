Our homeware is sourced from around the globe

HERE at Griggs & Mackay, our spring homeware has arrived.

Come and see us at our Caversham showroom at 11 Church Road to explore our just-landed unique home furnishings, stylish furniture and beautiful accessories — all sourced from around the globe.

Our carefully curated new range will give your space a fresh look as we transition into spring. We also have some gorgeous gift ideas in store — ideal for birthdays and weddings.

Drop in for a browse and get some inspiration and help from our team of interior aficionados.

At the heart of Griggs and Mackay is our highly specialised bespoke kitchen design service. Quality, expert craftsmanship, and a unique design is reflected in every detail of our work. The design starts with you. Tell us all about your dream kitchen and we will create a design uniquely yours, perfectly proportioned to fit into your space, offering expert advice throughout the process from concept to finish.

Your bespoke design will be expertly handmade in our Oxfordshire workshop by our team with over 20 years’ experience.

Our complete service extends beyond the design, creation, installation and finishes of your dream kitchen, as we can also create custom designs for any room in your home.

If you can dream it, we can build it! View our portfolio of work at www.griggsandmackay.com

For more information, email us at shop@griggsandmackay.com

Alternatively call the shop on 0118 946 1440.