Family-run jewellers can make what you’re after

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
NASH & CO is a small, family-run business that has been serving Caversham for over 40 years.
We boast an extensive collection of fine jewellery including but not limited to...
• Rings: diamond solitaires, engagement rings, clusters, three-stones, five-stones and eternity. Gem-set rings of all types. Wedding bands and signet rings.
• Earrings: our wonderful assortment of diamond earrings is something we’re particularly proud of. We have single-stone studs in various sizes to fancy drops and diamonds accented with other gems. We have coloured gemstone studs, drops and gold hoops.
• Pendants: diamond single-stones and clusters, all sorts of precious gems including sapphire, ruby, emerald, opal, pearl and garnet.
• Chains, bangles, brooches, lockets, cufflinks and charms.
We are passionate diamond dealers and gemmologists and carry a stock that reflects us.
All pieces are hand-made or secondhand. Antique and contemporary. Gold, platinum and silver. If we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can make it.
Our services include:
• Quality repairs and restoration work.
• Purchasers of fine jewellery.
• Buyers of old gold, platinum and silver.
Find us on Bridge Street, Caversham.
For more information, call 0118 9472295 or visit www.nashandco.co.uk
15 April 2019
More News:
Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years ... [more]
POLL: Have your say