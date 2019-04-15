Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Wooden wares are full of surprises

VISIT the Live Edge shop in Caversham and you will surely be surprised by what you find.

From giant-sized carvings to small ornaments, all based around wood, but sometimes with surprising additions.

Like a table made from a single slice of a tamarind tree inlaid with crushed glass from the local pub, embedded in epoxy resin.

Sounds a bit “out there”? Well, it is, but you won’t find one in every house.

In fact, things can be so singular that they are made just for you.

Some of the things in the shop are imported from the Far East, but the owner Bee, from Thailand herself, says that the aim is to be more local going forward, with her husband Andy, doing most of the design and craft.

There is a small workshop out the back, with plenty going on — piles of raw or recycled wood waiting for some inspiring order to turn it into something exciting.

Could that inspiration be you? Call in to 209 Caversham Road, Reading, visit our website or email woodwork@liveedge.co.uk

