Looking for stained glass windows?

DO you want new stained glass windows and doors? Leadcraft Stained Glass offers a complete design and installation service at competitive prices.

Barry Davis has a wealth of experience in designing and installing beautiful stained glass windows. His craftsmanship is highly commendable and his designs range from periodic art to contemporary patterns.

There are many famous names among his prestigious clients, including the Royal Windsor Station, many colleges and restaurants. However, his high quality service is affordable for all.

Ecclesiastical and residential work is undertaken. Our glass services include:

• Hand-painted glass.

• Bespoke designs.

• Stained glass installation.

• Matching and ageing.

• Old glass restoration.

• Specialist stained glass cleaning.

• Church window protective screening.

Barry started working in 1971 and established the firm in 1989. His team of talented and experienced craftsmen ensure that your glass windows and doors leave a magical impression on onlookers. Our glass design experts can revive the periodical grandeur or contemporary art effortlessly. If you are planning to add elegant glass works to your property, contact us for a free site survey before we offer an estimate.